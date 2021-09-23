Letters to the Editor: Jerry Brown imposed water cuts in 2015. We shouldn’t have dumped them

To the editor: Thank you for your continued coverage of the drought California is currently experiencing. It is no surprise that we have barely put a dent in our water usage; the common-sense mandatory water restrictions enacted by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015 should never have been repealed.

A historic rainfall total in the early part of 2017 mistakenly gave people the impression that the drought was over. In reality, Southern California is a dry environment susceptible to drought conditions.

Instead of canceling the water restrictions, we should have built upon conserving our most precious natural resource. So many of us take readily available water for granted — instead of treasuring it as a vital resource, we waste it daily watering sidewalks, washing down driveways and cleaning our vehicles.

Efforts to increase water conservation need to be ramped up exponentially to avoid a catastrophe. The current situation is not sustainable. Water is life.

Jason Y. Calizar, Torrance

To the editor: So the voluntary water reduction is not working. How is this a surprise? People are creatures of habit. Water is a basic necessity. Don’t expect all 40 million people in California to change their habits.

You want to get serious about conserving water?

First, stop watering golf courses. Sorry golfers, we need that water for food.

Second, stop all ornamental water displays. Turn off the waterfalls and fountains in front of hotels, condos and shopping malls.

Third, build solar panels above the aqueducts. Shade the water to reduce evaporation while simultaneously generating electricity and reducing the need for giant solar farms that destroy the deserts.

Bob Rufer, Joshua Tree

To the editor: Those of us who have done our part are fed up.

My lawn is gone and only drought-tolerant natives live in our garden. On the other hand, dozens of very green golf courses, several water parks and countless seldom-used private swimming pools dot our neighborhood.

It’s time to make the fat cats pay the price of recreational water use. Commercial use of water for profit, particularly recreation like golf and water parks, should be priced at high rates that better motivate conservation. Private swimming pools should no longer be permitted except for ones that serve multiple households.

The average homeowner has already cut back substantially, so now the governor needs to focus on businesses and the playgrounds of the rich.

Mike Post, Winnetka

To the editor: Why has water use not declined in Los Angeles County? Maybe it’s because our politicians and their developer friends act as if there is no water problem.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says we need more housing. In Los Angeles; massive residential buildings are under construction. I guess the water shortage is our problem, not that of the builders and politicians.

They need to get their story straight.

Karla Klarin, Santa Monica