Letters to the Editor: It isn’t just voting rights. The filibuster stands in the way of everything

To the editor: Your print edition headline was, “Voting rights bill dies in the Senate.” I’d like to suggest a better headline:

"(Fill in the blank) dies in the Senate.”

This would provide considerable flexibility for both current affairs and future use. Perhaps it could be a standing section in The Times.

Action on climate change; sensible firearms policies; reproductive rights; nominations to the Supreme Court; improved healthcare access — the list of all that is blocked by the Senate will only get longer until the profoundly undemocratic filibuster is abandoned.

Kevin Patrick, Del Mar

To the editor: The article suggests that there will now be new pressure on Senate Democrats to get rid of the filibuster because the Republicans keep blocking legislation. The article also states that President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) both oppose eliminating the filibuster.

Democrats might want to keep the filibuster, because they may soon be in the minority and must retain the ability to block the Republican agenda.

Be careful what you wish for.

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods

To the editor: The blocking of the voting rights bill by Senate Republicans shows the world the hypocrisy of the United States. By making voting very difficult, if not impossible, for large groups of citizens, the Senate has undermined the intent of our founding fathers’ belief in “We the People.”

Senate Republicans believe they have the right to pick and chose which of the people are represented in our democracy. Shameful!

Fran Gale, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: Instead of doing what it can to appeal to a more diverse electorate, the GOP opts to do all it can to make it harder to vote.

How much more anti-democracy could the Republican Party get?

Greg Bristol, Santa Barbara

