Letters to the Editor: ‘Rust’ shows how badly our culture needs to cancel guns

To the editor: Here’s a radical thought — let’s cancel guns from our culture, starting with movies. (“The day Alec Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza,” Oct. 31)

How about actors refuse to sign contracts to appear in movies that depict in any way guns and gun violence, even if perpetrated by the “bad guys”? If enough of them do this, screenwriters might stop submitting scripts that include guns as part of the movie (including in the dialog).

Eventually this could extend to TV shows and video games if it becomes unprofitable enough to show or otherwise incorporate guns in consumer products.

Of course, media consumers can play a vital role in stopping the epidemic of gun violence. And none of this can possibly be construed as violating the 2nd Amendment.

Daniel Harrison, Chula Vista

To the editor: Several years ago after a work meeting, a colleague said to me that no organization or company can do a service or create a product that is equally good, fast and cheap. You can only guarantee two of the three.

That idea stuck in my head and I have observed the truth of it ever since.

The death and injury that occurred on the set of the low-budget film “Rust” are tragic examples of the choices made by the people in charge. Keeping costs down meant cutting corners on safety. The production company chose fast and cheap.

Unfortunately, examples of this theory play out every day. Greed often is the driver of decisions to hurry up a job, stretch personnel, skimp on wages and breaks or use inferior parts. Often safety and staff morale are sacrificed.

Everyone wants the benefits of aiming for good, fast and cheap, but no one wants the consequences.

Genie Saffren, Los Angeles

To the editor: The focus on what went wrong on the day of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death will certainly distract us from what’s wrong in the industry more broadly — exploiting artisanal and craft work to enrich the above-the-line “talent” to ridiculous levels.

The Hollywood Reporter’s recent issue on the industry’s top real estate agents says it all: There are nearly 20 full pages of ads celebrating home sales amounting to nearly half a billion dollars.

Jeff Bezos’ yacht is not the only symbol of the greed that is ruining the lives and livelihoods of working people.

Alan Paul, Los Angeles