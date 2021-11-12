Letters to the Editor: ‘I’ve practically given up hope of getting a letter published in The Times’

To the editor: I’ve practically given up hope of getting a letter published in The Times. It seems you print submissions that have a liberal agenda with very few exceptions, and the letters I read here never cease to amaze me.

There were recently letters about gun control that showed ignorance and a lack of common sense. For instance, one reader wrote that if the framers “could have seen the future, they would have outlawed trucks and autos along with guns, all of which can rip people up one side and down the other.”

Really? The framers would have outlawed trucks and cars?

I could rest my case right here. But then another writer asked, “What about Patricia and Mark McCloskey, who brandished their weapons at lawful protesters?” Some of those “lawful protesters,” according to the McCloskeys, made threats against them. They’re not allowed to defend themselves?

Advertisement

Like I said, your letter writers never cease to amaze me.

Phil Hyman, Van Nuys

..

To the editor: A few letter writers worry that the Supreme Court could roll back state laws that limit the open carrying of firearms in public.

As the justices look deeply at the 2nd Amendment and consider well-regulated militias and the right of people to keep and bear arms, they should consider that the framers existed in an era where there were no municipal police forces.

The police are the “well-regulated militia” and the citizens bearing arms. Today, civilians should be able to rely on the police to protect them.

Whether the police are well regulated is another question.

Michael Krubiner, Valley Village