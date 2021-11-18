Letters to the Editor: ‘Crypto.com Arena’ will be a billboard for an environmental menace

To the editor: I understand cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are “mined” from supercomputers that together consume enough energy to power a whole country. The energy used to create just one bitcoin can power a house for several weeks. (“Staples Center’s new name is perfect for our crypto era,” editorial, Nov. 17)

While the rest of us are conserving everything to do with energy, from water to paper to fossil fuels, a foreign cryptocurrency exchange will soon be allowed to put its name on Staples Center. What gives?

Patricia Larsen, Venice

To the editor: Does it really matter what you name something? After Staples Center becomes Crypto.com Arena, many will still call it the “House that Kobe Built,” and die-hards will still say Staples Center.

The Kodak Theatre in Hollywood briefly became the Hollywood and Highland Center before it was finally christened the Dolby Theatre, but to me it is still the Kodak Theatre. I am one of those people who still calls CVS “Sav-on.”

Morley J. Helfand, Arcadia

To the editor: Crypto.com is too long for the name of the arena. It should be the Crypt, because the Lakers are playing like the walking dead.

Laura Frankos, Chatsworth