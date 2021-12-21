Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Editorial: Climate change is ravaging the planet. Don’t let Joe Manchin slow the U.S. response

A masked man in a suit and tie, flanked by other men, also in masks and suits, gestures outside the U.S. Capitol
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) speaks with reporters outside the Capitol building in April 2021.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By The Times Editorial Board
Share

This is not a hopeful moment for the fight against climate change.

Over the summer, when the world was beset by record-breaking heat waves, flooding and wildfires, and humankind could see firsthand the terrible toll of a warming planet, it seemed like there might finally be the political will, particularly in the U.S., to wean economies and communities off fossil fuels and slash carbon emissions.

President Biden made climate change a centerpiece of his agenda, and the latest version of his “Build Back Better” bill includes $555 billion to help cut greenhouse gas emissions and speed up the transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy. If approved by Congress, it would be the biggest investment in climate spending in U.S. history and a major commitment from the world’s largest economy.

Well, Sen. Joe Manchin III dashed that hope over the weekend.

Advertisement

Monrovia, CA, September 15, 2020 - Iris, 4, and Castle Snider, 8, look on as flames engulf the hillsides behind their backyard as the Bobcat Fire burns near homes on Oakglade Dr. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: Will humanity heed this ‘code red’?

The situation is dire, but there’s hope: We can still prevent the worst devastation by slashing carbon emissions over the next decade.

The West Virginia Democrat, whose vote is essential in the evenly divided Senate, announced on “Fox News Sunday” that he would not vote for the Build Back Better bill as currently drafted. As a result of Manchin’s opposition, the bill could be shrunk even more to appease him (it started out at $3.5 trillion) or scrapped altogether, in which case Congress will have failed, again, to take action to slow the existential threat of climate change.

Build Back Better is more than a climate bill. The $1.75-trillion plan includes money for universal preschool, an extended child tax credit, affordable housing and subsidies to help families pay for child care, healthcare and elder care. These are much-needed investments designed to address the prosperity gap and adapt the federal government to the needs of a 21st century.

But the potential demise of Biden’s clean energy and technology spending plan is particularly galling. Climate change is a ticking time bomb. The world has already moved too slowly to stop global warming and the resulting increase in extreme and deadly weather events, a dire United Nations report warned in the summer. But with radical action to cut carbon emissions over the next decade, we can still prevent the worst devastation.
President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19, on the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Opinion

Editorial: Biden’s plan isn’t radical. He’s merely making up for decades of federal neglect

Much has been made of the cost of the new president’s proposals and of his supposed push for “big government.” In fact, Biden has been playing catch-up, trying to adjust for years of federal detachment.

The U.S., as one of the nations responsible for the most emissions, bears a special responsibility to move quickly now to cut carbon. Biden’s plan is an attempt to do that by offering tax credits and incentives to encourage companies and consumers to invest in clean energy and vehicles. It’s worth noting that an important piece of the president’s climate agenda — a plan to reward companies that use clean energy sources and penalize those that don’t — was yanked from the bill in the fall to keep Manchin on board. So much for that.

Now, Manchin isn’t solely responsible for Congress’ failure to act. There are 50 Republican senators who have refused to support Biden’s bill, or offer any realistic alternative plan to fight climate change.

Manchin and GOP lawmakers parrot fossil-fuel industry talking points that the energy sector is already moving to renewable power and accelerating the transition would risk the reliability of the electric grid. But the U.S., along with other major world polluters, aren’t moving fast enough to phase out fossil fuels and cut carbon to limit global temperature rise. And the extreme weather patterns fueled by climate change, from severe heat waves to ice storms, are also a serious threat to the electric grid.

This cannot be the end of the U.S. ambition to fight climate change. The Democrats must continue to push for the Build Back Better bill. There’s too much at stake.

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the editorial positions of the organization. The editorial board opines on the important issues of the day – exhorting, explaining, deploring, mourning, applauding or championing, as the case may be. The board, which operates separately from the newsroom, proceeds on the presumption that serious, non-partisan, intellectually honest engagement with the world is a requirement of good citizenship. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at the About The Times Editorial Board page.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement