Opinion

Op-Ed: Need a last-minute card for a politically minded valentine?

An illustration of Biden with slogans in hearts to promote Valentine's Day
(Ivan Ehlers / For The Times)
By Ivan Ehlers
A Valentine's Day card with an illustration of President Biden.
A Valentine's Day card with an illustration of Marjorie Taylor Greene.
A Valentine's Day card with an illustration of Elon Musk hugging himself.
A Valentine's Day card with an illustration of a shirtless man behind bars wearing face paint and a hat with horns.
A Valentine's Day card with an illustration of Dr. Anthony Fauci holding a syringe while giving a thumbs-up.
A Valentine's Day card with an illustration of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing a white gown with red writing on the back.
Valentine's Day card with an illustration of Sen. Joe Manchin sitting on the White House.
Ivan Ehlers Valentine's Day graphic op-ed.
(Valentine’s Day card with an illustration of the six conservative Supreme Court justices. )

Valentine's Day card with an illustration of former President Trump looking very happy with himself.
(Ivan Ehlers / For The Times)
Ivan Ehlers is a cartoonist and writer in San Pedro. His work has appeared in the New Yorker and MAD magazine, among other publications. @ivan_ehlers

OpinionOp-Ed

