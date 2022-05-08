Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Endorsement: Alex Padilla for U.S. Senate

Alex Padilla at his Senate office desk
Sen. Alex Padilla was appointed to his seat after Kamala Harris was elected vice president. He’s now running in his first U.S. Senate election.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By The Times Editorial Board
Share

When Gov. Gavin Newsom named then-California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris’ seat in the U.S. Senate after she was elected vice president, it was the right choice — and not only because it was high time that this state, where 39% of residents are Latino, had a Latino senator.

As the state’s election chief, Padilla had already shown he had the mettle to take on national issues by offering a sober and factual counterpoint to President Trump’s frequent lies about election fraud. And his long political resume as secretary of state, as state senator representing the San Fernando Valley and as Los Angeles City Council president made it clear he was among the few ready to step up to the Senate seat on short notice. He did that with ease, and now, just slightly over a year since he took office, Padilla has proven that he is as capable, as honorable, as skilled a lawmaker as we expected.

California’s junior senator immediately and competently stepped into the debate — pushing to include social safety benefits for immigrants in the “Build Back Better” plan and co-writing bipartisan legislation that, among other things, would reinvest in the nation’s electrical grid and fund electric school buses and were included in last year’s infrastructure package signed by President Biden.

He now faces his first election for the Senate seat. (Or rather, he faces his first elections. Padilla’s name appears on the June 7 ballot twice: first, as a candidate for the remainder of Harris’ term through January 2023 and again for the following full six-year term.) Voters should send him back to Washington without hesitation.

Illustration of a voting box surrounded by coins that depict some of the biggest issues voters will be considering.

Opinion

L.A. Times electoral endorsements for 2022

Here are the L.A. Times’ editorial board endorsements for elected offices in Los Angeles city and county, LAUSD, superior court, statewide offices, the state legislature and U.S. House and Senate seats.

Advertisement

In the Senate, Padilla has established himself as a major advocate for immigrants and the need to create better immigration policy, and has been a staunch advocate for climate change policy and environmental protection. No surprise on either count — Padilla, a Democrat, is the son of immigrants from Mexico and while in the Legislature wrote California’s landmark single-use plastic bag ban. And, importantly in this fraught moment, he is a reliable supporter of reproductive rights and has co-sponsored legislation to enshrine abortion protections in federal law.

Nearly two dozen people are also running for the Senate seat, but none have a fraction of Padilla’s experience. The most prominent is Mark Meuser, a constitutional lawyer who has received the state Republican Party endorsement. Meuser, who unsuccessfully challenged Padilla for California secretary of state in 2018, has positions that are out of line with the values of most Californians. Just one example: Meuser has been a loud critic of mask mandates and other sensible COVID-19 pandemic public health measures and says he has been involved in 22 lawsuits challenging Newsom’s pandemic emergency authority.

California and the nation deserve strong leadership in the U.S. Senate, the kind that only Padilla offers in this race.

Read more endorsements at: latimes.com/endorsements.

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the editorial positions of the organization. The editorial board opines on the important issues of the day – exhorting, explaining, deploring, mourning, applauding or championing, as the case may be. The board, which operates separately from the newsroom, proceeds on the presumption that serious, non-partisan, intellectually honest engagement with the world is a requirement of good citizenship. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at the About The Times Editorial Board page.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement