Opinion

L.A. Times electoral endorsements for November 2022

Illustration of the California state flag surrounded by coins that depict issues voters will be considering.
(Illustrations by Jordon Cheung / For The Times)
By The Times Editorial Board
The Nov. 8 general election is just around the corner, and voters have big decisions to make for Los Angeles and California. To help voters choose, the Times editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting.

Every registered voter will be mailed a ballot in early October, giving people lots of time to read up on the candidates, tune in to a forum, consider endorsements, including ours, and make a decision before the last day of voting.

Illustration of a basketball with a poker chip and a pencil and paintbrush. Jordon Cheung / For The Times

STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES

Proposition 1: Yes
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, every state needs to have the right to abortion stated in its constitution. That includes California, though it is already one of the most progressive states in the nation on reproductive rights.

Proposition 28: Yes
When school budgets tighten, programs like music, dance, theater and art are often the first to be cut. Proposition 28 will guarantee an ongoing source of funding to support arts and music education in all public and charter schools, from preschool to 12th grade.

Proposition 29: No
On the ballot for a third time, Proposition 29 is a tired retread that could hurt dialysis patients. The added cost of hiring unnecessary staff could force some centers to close or reduce hours.

Check back for more ballot measure endorsements.

Illustration of city hall and mail-in ballots. Jordon Cheung / For The Times

LOS ANGELES CITY

Check back for Los Angeles City endorsements.

Illustration of stock market arrow and law enforcement badge. Jordon Cheung / For The Times

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Check back for endorsements in Los Angeles County races.

Illustration of a graduation cap and a pie chart. Jordon Cheung / For The Times

LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT

Check back for Los Angeles Community College District endorsements.

Illustration of a backpack and an apple on top of a school book. Jordon Cheung / For The Times

LAUSD

Check back for Los Angeles Unified School Board endorsements.

Illustration of scales of justice and a check mark. Jordon Cheung / For The Times

JUDICIAL CANDIDATES

Check back for Los Angeles County Superior Court endorsements.

Illustration of a mailbox and California's state flag. Jordon Cheung / For The Times

STATEWIDE OFFICE

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tony Thurmond
Thurmond may have a weak record, but his opponent’s agenda is worse. We hope that Thurmond uses a second term to develop into the superintendent of public instruction who makes an educational difference.

Check back for more statewide office endorsements.

Illustration of a megaphone and a hand shake. Jordon Cheung / For The Times

LEGISLATIVE SEATS

Check back for endorsements in state Legislative races.

Illustration of an American flag and a podium. Jordon Cheung / For The Times

FEDERAL

Check back for endorsements in the races for U.S. Senate and House seats.

The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the editorial positions of the organization. The editorial board opines on the important issues of the day – exhorting, explaining, deploring, mourning, applauding or championing, as the case may be. The board, which operates separately from the newsroom, proceeds on the presumption that serious, non-partisan, intellectually honest engagement with the world is a requirement of good citizenship. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at the About The Times Editorial Board page.

