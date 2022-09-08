L.A. Times electoral endorsements for November 2022

1
The Nov. 8 general election is just around the corner, and voters have big decisions to make for Los Angeles and California. To help voters choose, the Times editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting.
STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES
Proposition 1: Yes
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, every state needs to have the right to abortion stated in its constitution. That includes California, though it is already one of the most progressive states in the nation on reproductive rights.
Proposition 28: Yes
When school budgets tighten, programs like music, dance, theater and art are often the first to be cut. Proposition 28 will guarantee an ongoing source of funding to support arts and music education in all public and charter schools, from preschool to 12th grade.
Proposition 29: No
On the ballot for a third time, Proposition 29 is a tired retread that could hurt dialysis patients. The added cost of hiring unnecessary staff could force some centers to close or reduce hours.
Check back for more ballot measure endorsements.
LOS ANGELES CITY
Check back for Los Angeles City endorsements.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Check back for endorsements in Los Angeles County races.
LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT
Check back for Los Angeles Community College District endorsements.
LAUSD
Check back for Los Angeles Unified School Board endorsements.
JUDICIAL CANDIDATES
Check back for Los Angeles County Superior Court endorsements.
STATEWIDE OFFICE
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tony Thurmond
Thurmond may have a weak record, but his opponent’s agenda is worse. We hope that Thurmond uses a second term to develop into the superintendent of public instruction who makes an educational difference.
Check back for more statewide office endorsements.
LEGISLATIVE SEATS
Check back for endorsements in state Legislative races.
FEDERAL
Check back for endorsements in the races for U.S. Senate and House seats.
