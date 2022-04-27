Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Column: Georgia can do better than Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene in a mask that says "TRUMP WON"
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in the House chamber.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
Share

Georgia’s 14th Congressional District has a population of 728,551, of which 468,681 were registered to vote in the 2020 general election.

Just 108,816 voters participated in the Republican primary, and fewer than 77,000 during the runoff between John Cowan and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who moved on to the general election with the support of a whopping 43,813 people.

That’s all it took for Greene — a woman who believed a laser beam from outer space started a 2018 wildfire in California — to get into Congress. That and our habit of voting for the party instead of the person.

The Legacy Voguing Ball at New York’s Union Square Club, Nov. 27, 1991.

Opinion

Granderson: Keep saying ‘gay,’ despite new legislation. Kids need to hear it

A documentary about drag balls made all the difference for me as a young gay man. Positive representation matters.

Now, maybe her controversial and sometimes flat-out racist views are an accurate reflection of the 728,551 people who call the 11-year-old district home. It’s more likely she is simply the beneficiary of a small group of QAnon supporters who bothered to show up when most others were either too busy or not interested.

Advertisement

All I know is that the best way to get her out of office is the same method used to get her in — the vote. It’s up to her district to decide whether she represents who they are and what they want.

Some opponents are hoping to keep her name off the ballot by using the Constitution’s “disqualification clause,” because of her support for the Jan. 6 insurrection. But there’s a part of me that believes that she doesn’t represent the district’s best, and that if given the chance, voters will show it.

It’s a shaky proposition, I know.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21:Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) answers questions from reporters while on his way to a vote on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Granderson: Stand back, because Lindsey Graham keeps flip-flopping like crazy

He’s not consistent, but he is predictable. Obviously the senator will vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson this year, because he voted to confirm her last year.

Right now the leading candidate in Georgia’s Republican primary for the Senate is Herschel Walker, a former Georgia Bulldog football star who lied about graduating from college, lied about being high school valedictorian, and earlier this year told college students in Texas that his upholstery company employs about 250 people when in fact there’s no evidence of him even owning an upholstery company. So, yes, only part of me believes Georgia voters will have the wisdom to kick Greene out of Congress.

I will admit, watching Greene testify last Friday was entertaining. It’s amazing how she’s able to do so much despite remembering so little. And comparing what she said under oath to what she reportedly said via text to President Trump’s then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, certainly reveals some inconsistencies. The word “perjury” immediately comes to mind.

CORRECTS YEAR IN SECOND REFERENCE TO 2022 FILE - In this image taken from video, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 7, 2021. A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday, Jan.10, 2022 they want Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day. (House Television via AP, File)

Opinion

Granderson: Now we know where Trumpers draw the line. Madison Cawthorn went too far

The youngest congressman claimed he was invited to orgies by respected figures in Washington. Ewww.

But regardless of what, if anything, happens in court, getting more of the 728,551 people in her district to vote her out is the most effective method. Why? Because disqualification would be viewed as a political attack brought on by the left. It won’t give pause to future candidates like her; it would provide them with ammo. Losing in the Republican primary can’t be as easily dismissed — not by Greene or future candidates.

That only works if the district has grown disillusioned with her, which isn’t clear. She’s raised the most money, but it’s dominated by donors from outside the state. Greene has national name recognition, but locally, do they care if she’s rude? Misinformed? Has a flair for racist storytelling?

“Imagine being a woman and you’re just trying to get your groceries out of your car to carry them in the house and you are faced with men who don’t even belong in your carport and that’s where they are because they invaded our country,” Greene said during a news conference at the U.S.-Mexico border in which a delegation of Republican members of Congress pretended to care about the rule of law while ignoring the fact that the storyteller on the mic tried to overturn the presidential election.

Greene did take time to offer condolences to the family of Bishop Evans, the 22-year-old Texas National Guard member who drowned trying to save two migrants struggling in the Rio Grande. Of course, Greene also voted against awarding congressional medals to U.S. Capitol Police and other officers who protected the Capitol during an insurrection she apparently helped organize.

Members of Congress give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation before he speaks in an address to Congress

Opinion

Granderson: Our divided U.S. should be able to unite for Ukraine

There’s a war going on. It’s no time for politics as usual.

At least, that seems apparent in the texts she reportedly sent to Meadows.

On Jan. 7, 2021, she sent: “Yesterday was a terrible day. We tried everything we could in our objection to the 6 states. I’m sorry nothing worked.” On Jan. 17 she said: “In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law” — misspelling “martial.”

There are signs that not every conservative in her district is happy to have Greene represent them. There are five challengers in the primary. In 2018, the incumbent, Tom Graves, did not face a challenger in the primary. He retired to run a lobbying firm in Washington.

Anyway, another positive sign is that these challengers are clearly running as anti-Greenes.

“Despite what our current representative may try to lead you to believe, kindness is not a weakness,” Seth Synstelien, one of the candidates looking to unseat Greene, says on his campaign page. But he also says: “Someone who wields true power does not throw temper tantrums. They speak softly while carrying enough firepower to blow a person to kingdom come.”

Not exactly the kind of words you want to hear from someone who listed “police officer” among his career experiences, but, hey, at least he’s not advocating Marshall law.

Or is it “martial”?

I can’t remember.

@LZGranderson

OpinionOp-Ed
LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is a political contributor for ABC News and co-host of “Sedano and LZ” for ESPN-LA 710. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, he appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” He joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. As a senior writer for ESPN, Granderson maintained a regular column and was a co-host of ESPN TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn. and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.6 million views.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement