Meet the candidates for Los Angeles mayor

The Los Angeles Times editorial board interviewed most of the candidates for mayor, questioning them on homelessness, public safety and their capacity to lead the nation’s second-biggest city.
Karen Bass
Congress member Karen Bass spoke about her approach to the city’s homelessness crisis and how she would develop a new vision of community safety in L.A.
Joe Buscaino
Former Los Angeles police officer and current City Councilmember Joe Buscaino said he has a proven model to end street living and get people into shelters and transitional housing.
Rick Caruso
Developer Rick Caruso said his experience as a commissioner overseeing the Department of Water and Power and later the police department prepared him for the job of mayor.
Mike Feuer
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer talked about how he’d develop an emergency response to the city’s homelessness crisis.
Craig Greiwe
Public relations executive Craig Greiwe said he has detailed plans to get more than 50% of unhoused people off the streets in nine months.
Ramit Varma
Businessman and tech entrepreneur Ramit Varma said L.A. needs a mayor focused on practicality and accountability, and he brings fresh ideas to solve the city’s homelessness and transportation problems.
