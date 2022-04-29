Advertisement
Opinion

Meet the candidates for Los Angeles mayor

Los Angeles City Hall.
(Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
By The Times Editorial Board
1

The Los Angeles Times editorial board interviewed most of the candidates for mayor, questioning them on homelessness, public safety and their capacity to lead the nation’s second-biggest city.

2

Karen Bass

Congress member Karen Bass spoke about her approach to the city’s homelessness crisis and how she would develop a new vision of community safety in L.A.

Congressmember Karen Bass would develop a new vision of community safety in L.A.

3

Joe Buscaino

Former Los Angeles police officer and current City Councilmember Joe Buscaino said he has a proven model to end street living and get people into shelters and transitional housing.

Former Los Angeles police officer and current City Council member Joe Buscaino says he has a proven way to end street living.

4

Rick Caruso

Developer Rick Caruso said his experience as a commissioner overseeing the Department of Water and Power and later the police department prepared him for the job of mayor.

Rick Caruso said his experience as a commissioner helped prepare him for the job of mayor.

5

Mike Feuer

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer talked about how he’d develop an emergency response to the city’s homelessness crisis.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer wants an emergency response to the homelessness crisis.

6

Craig Greiwe

Public relations executive Craig Greiwe said he has detailed plans to get more than 50% of unhoused people off the streets in nine months.

Public relations executive Craig Greiwe says his plan would move half of the unhoused people off the streets by early next year.

7

Ramit Varma

Businessman and tech entrepreneur Ramit Varma said L.A. needs a mayor focused on practicality and accountability, and he brings fresh ideas to solve the city’s homelessness and transportation problems.

Businessman Ramit Varma says he would bring fresh solutions to the city's homelessness and transportation problems.

The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the editorial positions of the organization. The editorial board opines on the important issues of the day – exhorting, explaining, deploring, mourning, applauding or championing, as the case may be. The board, which operates separately from the newsroom, proceeds on the presumption that serious, non-partisan, intellectually honest engagement with the world is a requirement of good citizenship. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at the About The Times Editorial Board page.

