Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Endorsement: Yes on Prop 1. Even in progressive California, abortion rights need constitutional protection

California Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) speaks before a room of fellow legislators
California Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) supports Proposition 1, which would amend the state constitution to explicitly guarantee the right to abortion and contraception.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
By The Times Editorial Board
Share

When the Supreme Court obliterated the constitutional right to an abortion by overturning Roe vs. Wade in June, lawmakers in nearly half the states hurried to enact bans and draconian restrictions on abortion. But other legislators and advocates — including in some of those states hostile to abortion rights — stepped in to sponsor constitutional amendments to protect that right. This year, five constitutional amendments on abortion —some guaranteeing a right to it, some stating there is no right — have qualified for state ballots across the country, and more are in the process of getting on the ballot.

On Nov. 8, California voters will decide on Proposition 1, an amendment to the state constitution explicitly guaranteeing the right to abortion and contraception. We wholeheartedly support this effort to enshrine in the state constitution a right that the majority of the Supreme Court wrote off as not deserving protection. This proposition is worthy of your vote.

No state so far has a constitutional provision protecting abortion. California and Vermont are the first states to ask voters to put such on amendment in their constitutions. Advocates in Michigan are trying to get one on their ballot. (In Kansas, an amendment to prevent the constitution from protecting abortion rights was resoundingly defeated in a special election in August.)

Do we need it? Frankly, every state needs to have the right to abortion stated in its constitution. That includes California, though it is already one of the most progressive states in the nation on reproductive rights and lawmakers have passed new laws confirming the state’s status as a haven for abortion.

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone line a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Medication abortions became the preferred method for ending pregnancy in the U.S. even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

Opinion

Editorial: It’s time to declare a public health emergency for abortion

A declaration of emergency would allow the use of medication abortion pills everywhere, even in states where abortion is banned.

Currently, the state’s Reproductive Privacy Act declares that everyone has a fundamental right to privacy, which includes the right to contraception and abortion up to the point of viability, unless carrying to term poses a risk to the health of the pregnant person. And the California Supreme Court has interpreted the right to privacy in the state constitution to cover a right to abortion. Although these protections are reassuring, they aren’t enough.

For example, consider this possible scenario: A conservative majority takes control of the California Legislature and governor’s office and passes a six-week abortion ban. (Sounds far-fetched? Since the fall of Roe and the assault on democracy, nothing should be taken for granted.) Of course, abortion rights advocates would sue, arguing that the ban was illegal because the California courts had interpreted a state constitutional right to privacy to include a right to abortion.

Advertisement

But future California judges hearing the lawsuit could see it differently and decide their predecessors were wrong to rule that the California constitution protects abortion rights. Essentially that’s what happened with the Supreme Court when it overturned Roe in the Dobbs vs. Jackson case.

Proposition 1 puts abortion in the state constitution — explicitly, unquestionably — and it doesn’t leave its connection to the constitution up for interpretation.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 5, 2022 - - A small group attend a gathering after RiseUp4AbortionRights encouraged walkouts from school and work nationally in response to the leaked draft decision of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in front of the U.S. Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on May 5, 2022. They asked participants to wear a green bandana in support. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: Can California afford to be a haven for abortion? It can’t afford not to be

California lawmakers consider a dozen bills that will help prepare the state to be a haven for people seeking abortions.

The text of the constitutional amendment is brief and to the point, stating: “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

Opponents include antiabortion groups, faith-based organizations, the California Catholic Conference and the Republican Party of California. They argue the amendment is too broad and vague and would override the existing law, which limits abortions to pre-fetal viability unless the pregnant person is at risk. The California bishops say the unrestrictive language would encourage and protect late-term abortions.

Proponents say that the constitutional amendment does not grant unfettered access to abortion. Instead it lays out the fundamental right to abortion in a broad framework which legislators can fill in with reasonable regulations or restrictions. The amendment does not override the current law — restricting elective abortions to pre-viability. It’s worth noting that the current law is based on a court ruling that the state constitution’s right to privacy covers abortion and that right to privacy is no less broad than this constitutional amendment.

In fact, legislators could change the law right now and make it less restrictive. Or they could change the law and make it more restrictive. Neither has happened. But here is the key reason to vote for the measure: When a constitutional amendment is in place, any restriction that violates a right to abortion won’t survive a court challenge without an extraordinary justification.

This amendment makes clear that the right to abortion in California will be preserved against future political shifts. That is something every voter should support. Vote yes on Proposition 1.

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the editorial positions of the organization. The editorial board opines on the important issues of the day – exhorting, explaining, deploring, mourning, applauding or championing, as the case may be. The board, which operates separately from the newsroom, proceeds on the presumption that serious, non-partisan, intellectually honest engagement with the world is a requirement of good citizenship. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at the About The Times Editorial Board page.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement