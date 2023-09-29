Advertisement
Opinion

Editorial: McCarthy has a path to ‘end this MAGA Republican nightmare.’ Will he take it?

By The Times Editorial Board
Share

With the federal government hurtling toward a shutdown over the weekend, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is expected to hold a vote Friday on a stopgap spending measure designed to please hard-right conservatives in his conference.

But success is far from guaranteed. And if the measure passes, there is little chance that the Senate would accept it even if there were time to do so.

There is a better way to avert a shutdown: McCarthy should endorse — and welcome Democratic votes for — a bipartisan continuing resolution moving through the Senate. That measure would extend funding of the government through Nov. 17, and also provide about $6 billion in assistance for Ukraine and $6 billion in disaster assistance.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by reporters looking for updates on plans to fund the government and avert a shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By contrast, the bill McCarthy is expected to place before the House reportedly would not provide aid to Ukraine or funds for disaster relief but would include strict measures to secure the border that would be unlikely to pass the Senate. (The Washington Post reported Thursday that some members of Congress are discussing adding “border security provisions” to a continuing resolution in hopes of winning House Republican support. That change might be acceptable if it involved some additional funding for border security, but not if it included draconian provisions from a bill passed by the House in May such as funding resumption of construction of a border wall and restrictions on asylum.)

McCarthy has said that he doesn’t see support in the House for the Senate bill. But that might change if McCarthy endorsed it. In any event, House members should have the opportunity to vote for it.

On Thursday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) urged McCarthy to put the Senate bill up for a vote “so we can end this MAGA Republican nightmare. And if you don’t, you own this government shutdown.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. McCarthy says he's directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

For McCarthy to follow a bipartisan path to keep the government open likely would alienate the extreme conservatives who have made his speakership such an ordeal — and perhaps prompt a motion to remove the Bakersfield Republican as speaker.

But McCarthy is the speaker of the whole House, not just the Republican conference. And it would not be the first time he has relied on Democratic votes to protect the national interest. In May, Democratic votes were crucial in the passage of a measure to suspend the debt ceiling and forestall a default.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a funding bill and avoiding a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. McCarthy is trying to win support from right-wing Republicans by including spending cuts and conservative proposals for border security and immigration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Bipartisan action by the House to avert a government shutdown wouldn’t end all of the mischief perpetrated by Republicans in that chamber, including their frivolous inquiry into impeaching President Biden. But it would mean that the lives of government workers and those who rely on government services wouldn’t be disrupted.

Republicans in the Senate have schooled McCarthy in how to place the nation first by seeking bipartisan agreement. Will he learn that lesson?

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the positions of The Times as an institution. It operates separately from the newsroom. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at About The Times Editorial Board.

