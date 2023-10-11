Advertisement
Opinion

Editorial: Abortion opponents’ latest tactic: Try to keep people trapped in states where abortion is illegal

Protesters march in downtown San Antonio against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Hundreds of protesters march in downtown San Antonio against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on June 24, 2022.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By The Times Editorial Board
Share

Abortion opponents aren’t satisfied just getting abortion banned or nearly banned in various states. They want to make it as difficult as possible for people to get help leaving their state to go to another where the procedure is legal.

So opponents have been turning their sights on private abortion funds that have been set up in states that prohibit or severely restrict abortion. The funds, which are nonprofits that depend on donations and philanthropic grants, have been a lifeline to pregnant people who cannot afford to travel to a state that allows abortion and to pay for the procedure.

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a woman holds a banner reading, in Spanish, "Legal, safe, and free abortion, legalize and decriminalize abortion now, for the independence and autonomy of our bodies," as abortion-rights protesters demonstrate in front of the National Congress on the "Day for Decriminalization of Abortion in Latin America and the Caribbean," in Mexico City. The Supreme Court of Mexico has on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, annulled several statutes on the northern state of Coahuila that criminalized abortion. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Opinion

Editorial: Mexico decriminalizes abortion while U.S. states want to criminalize it

It’s heartening to witness the progress Mexico has made in restoring reproductive rights — and it’s maddening to see the destruction of those rights continue in the U.S.

Sept. 10, 2023

Some of these funds, in states with abortion restrictions and bans, have to deal with local officials and state legislators scheming to find ways to shut them down or intimidate them into shutting down. Once threatened, the funds may have little choice but to stop providing funds until they can figure out legally how to proceed. The Yellowhammer Fund, which does advocacy work and provides financial assistance to people in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle seeking abortions or advice, filed a lawsuit in July against Alabama Atty. Gen. Steve Marshall after he threatened to sue abortion funds or other organizations providing help. The lawsuit argues he has interfered with the Yellowhammer Fund’s constitutional rights as well as those of pregnant Alabama residents who want to exercise their right to travel out of state.

Funds in Texas have been particularly imperiled. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, a group of Texas-based funds brought a lawsuit against the state’s Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton and local prosecutors. The funds allege that state officials had threatened to pursue criminal charges against them for providing resources to people to get an abortion outside the state. (None of the funds subsidize abortions in Texas, where the procedure is nearly completely outlawed.)

Lindsay London holds protest sign in front of federal court building in support of access to abortion medication outside the Federal Courthouse on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Amarillo, Texas. A conservative federal judge heard arguments Wednesday from a Christian group seeking to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s more than 2-decade-old approval of an abortion medication, in a case that could threaten the most common form of abortion in the U.S. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Opinion

Editorial: A federal judge outlaws an abortion pill that’s safer than Tylenol. This is ridiculous

The ruling ignores good sense, sound medical judgment and more than two decades of safe usage around the world. Mifepristone has been used safely in the U.S. for more than 20 years.

April 8, 2023
Advertisement

The funds argued the officials’ threats had chilled professionals “from providing counseling, financial, logistical, and even informational assistance to pregnant Texans” and violated their 1st Amendment rights.

Only when U.S District Judge Robert Pitman issued a preliminary injunction in February that stops prosecutors in eight counties from criminally charging abortion funds in Texas did most of them resume providing financial assistance. Still, the abortion opponents managed to slow the funds’ work and that is clearly part of what they wanted.

But that injunction didn’t stop the intimidation. One of the defendants in the funds’ lawsuit — Shannon Thomason, the former mayor of Big Spring, one of several Texas cities that declared themselves a “sanctuary for the unborn” — requested, as part of legal discovery, information about the funds’ donors, staff, volunteers and the names of doctors who have provided abortion care to Texans out of state. Thomason also asked each fund to identify the date of every abortion they have facilitated since Sept. 1, 2021.

Lindsay London holds protest sign in front of federal court building in support of access to abortion medication outside the Federal Courthouse on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Amarillo, Texas. A conservative federal judge heard arguments Wednesday from a Christian group seeking to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s more than 2-decade-old approval of an abortion medication, in a case that could threaten the most common form of abortion in the U.S. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

Opinion

Editorial: A federal judge outlaws an abortion pill that’s safer than Tylenol. This is ridiculous

The ruling ignores good sense, sound medical judgment and more than two decades of safe usage around the world. Mifepristone has been used safely in the U.S. for more than 20 years.

April 8, 2023

This is another outrageous attempt to rattle reproductive rights advocates. It would provide information to people who may try to target donors or staff under the notorious Senate Bill 8, which allows private citizens to sue people for helping Texans get an abortion.

The funds’ lawyers have filed for a protective order against having to answer any of these invasive questions, arguing that this information is constitutionally protected.

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade said states could decide whether abortion was legal in their states. It did not make pregnant people captives of their state legislators and state prosecutors. It did not give state officials license to concoct ways to block funders and advocates from working to protect reproductive rights — even in states such as Texas. Last we looked, funding and advocacy remain activities permitted in the United States. Courts should make sure they vigorously protect those activities from intimidation wherever it crops up.

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the positions of The Times as an institution. It operates separately from the newsroom. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at About The Times Editorial Board.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement