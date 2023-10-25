Letters to the Editor: Republicans, Trump is about to turn on you. Your ‘come to Jesus’ moment is now

Supporters of former President Trump march in New York in 2021.

To the editor: Political maturity? How about a “come to Jesus” moment for Republicans? (“House Republicans need a sudden onset of political maturity. What are the chances?” Opinion, Oct. 23)

Former President Trump is going down. He’s finally run into adversaries he can’t bully, buy off or bury in lawyers.

When he goes down, his voters will blame somebody, and it won’t be him. He will make sure of that.

Every Republican will become a “RINO” (Republican in name only), whether they like it or not.

I call on Republicans to come back. We need you. Your party has been hijacked by crooks and opportunists. Take your party back and show some real courage, patriotism and especially leadership.

Peter Scofield, Corona del Mar

To the editor: Why did GOP members of the House have to vote on a secret ballot to rescind their nomination of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for speaker?

Answer: A number of them who didn’t support Jordan received threats. What a pathetic and frightening party the once-proud GOP has become.

Jordan is a bully, an election denier and a Trump acolyte. To vote in cowards and bullies invites the demise of this nation.

Eileen McDargh Elvins, Dana Point