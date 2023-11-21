Advertisement
Opinion

Column: Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy keeps us talking about domestic violence

Casandra Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs on a red carpet
Casandra Ventura and Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2017.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision via Associated Press)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
Share

Domestic violence was a constant in my life growing up. Unfortunately, helpful conversations about it weren’t.

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who was told as a child to “stay out of grown folks’ business.” And most adults also stuck to minding their own business when it came to abuse. The few words I did hear were mostly justifications — she made him angry, she was talking back.

Stipple-style portrait illustration of LZ Granderson

Opinion Columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports and navigating life in America.

Read more from LZ Granderson

I came from a community conditioned to silently accept her bruises — regardless of who the “her” was. Mothers and sisters. Girlfriends and wives. Daughters.

More than 40% of women have experienced some form of domestic violence in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Justice Department reported that more than 75% of murdered women are killed by someone they know — and more often than not that “someone” is an intimate partner or an ex.

TOPSHOT - A pride flag stands a half mast during a memorial service in San Diego, California on June 12, 2016, for the victims of the Orlando Nighclub shooting. Fifty people died when a gunman allegedly inspired by the Islamic State group opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Florida, in the worst terror attack on US soil since September 11, 2001. / AFP / Sandy Huffaker (Photo credit should read SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion

Granderson: America’s tragic war on LGBTQ+ people extends its collateral damage

A beloved pastor in Alabama killed himself after photos were published online showing him in women’s clothing. The sad story is all too familiar.

Nov. 8, 2023
Advertisement

And yet it feels risky to express concern for a loved one who might be in danger. We don’t want to step out of bounds. Which is one reason those stats could reach such heartbreaking extremes.

At least there are now laws across the nation making sexual violence against spouses illegal. They will only truly have power when people believe in them — and overcome the culture of silence.

Last week, the rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused in a lawsuit filed by Casandra Ventura, his former partner, of rape and a “cycle of abuse” during their long relationship. And although the allegations in the case are horrible, the detail I can’t let go of involves the witnesses of the alleged abuse. The dynamic felt uncomfortably familiar.

Child care provider Pat Alexander helps children, Isaiah, left, and Hector, right, identify various types of dinosaurs at her child care center in Elk Grove, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to consolidate the state's array of child care programs and to spend up to $10 million a year to create a new Department of Early Childhood Development. The plan has gotten some criticism from some child care providers who question the wisdom of spending millions to create a new bureaucracy. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Opinion

Granderson: U.S. policy basically discourages having kids. Now our economy is paying the price

We’re running out of people who can afford to raise kids without government assistance.

Oct. 16, 2023

Diddy settled the suit 24 hours after it was filed. His lawyer pointed out that settling the lawsuit is not an admission of guilt.

Diddy has been in legal trouble for more than 25 years, including past allegations of domestic violence. And yet many in the industry just kept quiet, either intimidated by his power or unaware of their own.

Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in Del Rio presenting the Biden administration with a fresh and immediate challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Opinion

Granderson: Can Americans have a not-racist conversation about border security?

The wave of migrants could create opportunities for terrorists, and U.S. intelligence on such threats is clearly far from perfect.

Oct. 10, 2023

Before this case, music executive Antonio Reid was accused of sexual assault earlier this month in a lawsuit, and KeKe Palmer asked for a restraining order against her ex. Palmer’s mother said she was concerned for her daughter’s life, and Palmer requested her ex attend a batterer intervention program. Last month, two women accused Tremaine Neverson, aka Trey Songz, of sexual assault. As with Diddy, whispers about domestic violence had followed him for years.

Advertisement

Back when I was in college and came home one Thanksgiving — the last Thanksgiving I would spend with my favorite aunt — she said she was a little sore when we hugged. We didn’t talk about it. We never did. Months later, I was told she was in the hospital. By the time I arrived, she was gone. She was taken, really, because the fatal brain damage had come at the hands of the man who claimed to love her.

Yes, this is personal.

Which is the point. It’s personal for so many, when more than 40% of American women experience domestic violence.

That’s a lot of mothers and daughters. Sisters and Nieces. Aunts.

It’s also a lot of silence to be endured through the generations. However effective you think the #MeToo movement has been, one undeniable benefit has been the breaking of some of that silence — through high-profile court cases and even through new laws such as the one in New York that made it possible for Ventura to bring her lawsuit.

Too many of us grew up hearing “mind your own business,” but we know better now. Ventura, Palmer and countless other brave women are challenging the silence that allows domestic violence to persist.

@LZGranderson

OpinionOp-Ed
LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is a political contributor for ABC News and co-host of “Sedano and LZ” for ESPN-LA 710. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, he appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” He joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. As a senior writer for ESPN, Granderson maintained a regular column and was a co-host of ESPN TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn. and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.6 million views.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement