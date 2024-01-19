Endorsement: Laura Friedman for Congress. She’s the best candidate to succeed Adam Schiff

Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) is among 15 people hoping to win election to the House of Representatives seat being vacated by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank).

The 30th Congressional District is in little danger of flipping from Democratic control this year. Republicans are vastly outnumbered — less than 16% of registered voters — in this Los Angeles County district that stretches from West Hollywood to the western edge of Pasadena, including Glendale and Burbank and several L.A. city neighborhoods.

That means the real competition in the March primary election is among Democrats, two of whom are likely to advance to the general election in November.

Opinion L.A. Times electoral endorsements for 2024 March primary While the presidential contest will garner the most attention in 2024, there are many important races and measures on state and local ballots.

Advertisement

Among the 15 candidates hoping to fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), who is running for U.S. Senate, are five Democrats with experience in elected office. Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), former L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer, L.A. Unified school board member Nick Melvoin and West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne.

Many voters in this district have supported one or more of them in the past and may find it hard to decide among them now, especially since there is little daylight between their policy positions. They all say they will support abortion access, push climate change solutions, seek to reduce gun violence, and fight for voting rights and against intolerance and hate.

The differences are in their accomplishments. And by that measure, Friedman is the clear choice for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Opinion Endorsement: The Times’ recommendation for U.S. Senate The longtime legislator stands out for his extraordinary leadership over the last several years in helping to protect the nation’s institutions, the rule of law and American democracy itself from former President Trump.

Friedman, a state legislator and former Glendale City Council member (and a film and television executive before she turned to politics), has built a reputation as a smart, thoughtful and principled policymaker who takes on difficult issues — such as the severe lack of housing, unsafe streets and climate change — to solve problems, not to earn political points.

In just a few recent examples, she has gotten controversial but meaningful legislation passed to ban the use of potable water on purely ornamental landscaping, legalize speed cameras, prohibit the use of “forever chemicals” in baby products and eliminate parking requirements in new housing developments near transit.

Many of her bills have run into opposition from constituents and colleagues opposed to growth or afraid of upsetting the status quo. Rather than caving to these pressures, Friedman digs in, fine-tunes the details and works to build support until the legislation finally passes. This persistence is how, for example, she was able to get the speed camera bill passed after four years, and it’s how we expect she will be able to accomplish things in a divided Congress.

She has shown leadership, most notably during the #MeToo movement when she was appointed chair of a subcommittee that significantly improved the Legislature‘s sexual harassment policies.

Opinion Meet the candidates for California’s next U.S. Senator The Times editorial board interviewed some of the leading candidates for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The conversations covered the economy, housing and how they would navigate Congressional dysfunction.

Advertisement

Portantino is considered one of the front-runners along with Friedman, because of his long record in Sacramento and, before that, as a member of the La Cañada Flintridge City Council. He knows the district well and is often praised for his accessibility and support of the community. However, as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Portantino quietly killed many good pieces of legislation — such as an oil drilling liability bill, important housing initiatives and a proposed law to make social media companies liable for the harm they do to kids — by stalling them indefinitely with no explanation. That approach is undemocratic, and raises questions about whose interests he is serving.

Many Angelenos in this district will know Feuer from his public service, which spans three decades, first on the Los Angeles City Council, then in the state Legislature and, most recently, as Los Angeles city attorney. There are, however, still many unanswered questions about his role in the L.A. Department of Water and Power billing scandal. Four people have pleaded guilty to various federal crimes, including one of his former high-level advisors and an outside attorney hired by his office.

Melvoin and Shyne are both impressive political up-and-comers who are worth watching, but they don’t have the experience that suggests they can be as effective as Friedman in Congress. Another familiar name on the ballot is Ben Savage, an actor best known for starring in the ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World.” He has a passion for politics, but no track record in government.

Friedman will serve the voters of Congressional District 30 well by bringing the same dedication and hard work to Congress that she brought to Sacramento.