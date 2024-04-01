Advertisement
Opinion

Column: Caitlin Clark is having a moment in women’s basketball. She shouldn’t be the only one

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives toward the basket
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes faced the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.
(Sarah Stier / Getty Images)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
I’ve been covering women’s sports on and off for more than 20 years — and not just Venus and Serena.

Stipple-style portrait illustration of LZ Granderson

Opinion Columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports and navigating life in America.

When boxer Katie Taylor defended her lightweight titles in front of Conor McGregor at TD Garden in Boston back in 2018, I was there. When a new women’s professional football team, the Atlanta Xplosion, had its first season in 2003, I wrote about it. And in 2007, when the NCAA-history-making basketball star was Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris — and not Iowa’s Caitlin Clark — I wrote this about her: “She’s strong and athletic and confident, and she and others like her make a lot of people feel uncomfortable. Particularly men. Consequently magazines, including the one I write for, will always hesitate to put her on the cover even during the height of basketball season despite the fact she’s the best college basketball player in the country.

“This is March madness.”

United States Serena Williams plays a return to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their fourth round match on day 8, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Opinion

Granderson: The mind of Serena Williams

Her guile and mental toughness cannot be overstated. She faced abuses and distractions but just got better and better. She slowed with age but kept winning.

Aug. 10, 2022

I’m glad that 17 years later, as Clark is having her moment, even more people are tuning in. This season she overtook Pete Maravich for the most points scored in an NCAA career and in doing so became a household name. She’s been the talk of the NCAA tournament so far. Winning the championship on Sunday would end her college career with an exclamation point — but regardless, she has plenty of dollar signs in her future. Her accomplishments and style of play have sparked a lot of interest in the sport, and unlike the March Madness stars of the past, she’s able to monetize that interest thanks to new rules.

However, what’s going to happen to all of this momentum in women’s basketball after this once-in-a-generation player is off the court?

We need more change than one athlete can bring. And we’ve waited long enough. In my two decades of covering women’s sports, two things have been consistent: sexism from men and lack of support from women.

Yeah, I said it.

Sexism from men doesn’t explain all the disparities we see today. When I was born, we could entirely fault men for marginalizing women’s sports. At the time, women were financially disempowered. They couldn’t even have a credit card in their name.

FILE - In this May 19, 2015, file photo, Laphonza Butler, President of SEIU ULTCW, the United Long Term Care Workers Union, far left, joins workers demanding the Los Angeles City Council to vote to raise the minimum wage. The council gave initial approval to raising minimum pay in the nation's second-largest city to $15 an hour by 2020. SEIU's state council announced an initiative Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2020 and require at least six paid sick days a year, double the number now offered to low-wage workers. Meanwhile, SEIU's United Healthcare Workers West already has been gathering signatures for a separate measure that would raise the minimum wage by $1 an hour until it hits $15 an hour in 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Opinion

Granderson: Democrats should be putting Black women like Laphonza Butler on the ballot

Pledging to name a Black woman to the Senate or as a running mate is so much less than they’ve earned.

Oct. 3, 2023

But times have changed, and the conversation around women’s sports needs an update.

Today, despite disparities in income even in the developed world, women are on the verge of controlling most of the world’s personal wealth.

So while it is true men have historically not supported female athletes or leagues, what exactly has stopped women from pouring money into women’s basketball and other sports?

This conversation is the same today as it was when Brandi Chastain kicked the U.S. into World Cup history in 1999. Kylie Jenner was not quite 2 then. She’s now a billionaire thanks in large part to the spending power of women. Meanwhile the Brandi Chastains of this generation are still in search of equal pay.

Basketball: 1992 Summer Olympics: USA (left to right) Christian Laettner, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, Clyde Drexler, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Chris Mullin, and Charles Barkley victorious on podium after winning Men's Gold Medal Game vs Croatia at Pavello Olimpic. Dream Team. Badalona, Spain 8/8/1992 CREDIT: Richard Mackson (Photo by Richard Mackson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X43178 TK47 R1 F22 )

Opinion

Granderson: Enough with sending NBA stars like LeBron James to the Olympics

It was fun in 1992 with the Michael Jordan ‘Dream Team,’ but now that professional players are so meh about it, I’d rather see college players represent us.

Sept. 14, 2023

When Paris was a Sooner, she collected double-digit points and rebounds for a record-breaking 112 consecutive games and became the first college player to collect 2,500 points and 2,000 rebounds in their career. She is the first four-time AP All-American in NCAA history. After college, Paris — like many of the best women in the game before and since — spent time playing overseas to supplement her WNBA income.

That economic reality first came into focus in 2015 after a team in Russia paid Diana Taurasi — the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer — not to play for the Phoenix Mercury that season so she could be fresher for them. That dynamic was reintroduced to the public after Russia wrongfully detained Brittney Griner, who had been the NCAA’s all-time leader in blocked shots, for 10 months in 2022. Griner was only there to earn some extra money playing for Ekaterinburg.

Even beyond the world of basketball, the chasm between accomplishments and wealth is great. Measuring her last year on tour, Forbes listed Serena Williams 49th among the 50 highest-paid athletes in 2023. She was the only woman.

Taylor Swift became the first person — man or woman — to have a tour gross more than $1 billion. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” was the second-highest-grossing tour last year, Pink’s “Carnival” was eighth. I’m a fan of each of these artists. Been to a number of shows. Definitely a lot of women in those stands.

Will fans finally show that kind of love for women’s sports? We could start with women’s basketball, if the spotlight on this year’s superstar can grow brighter and expand to more and more worthy players.

This year it’s cool to follow someone like Clark into the WNBA, giving the league an economic push worthy of the level of play.

But real love for the game is following them all.

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Opinion columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is also a political contributor for ABC News. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, the Emmy award winner appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” Granderson joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. He spent 17 years at ESPN in a variety of roles, including NBA editor for ESPN The Magazine, senior writer for Page 2 and co-host of TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn., and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His podcast for ABC News, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,” has won numerous honors, including a GLAAD award. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.7 million views.

