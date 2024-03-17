Advertisement
Sports

These 5 artists from L.A. to Osaka made poster art of Shohei Ohtani for us

Share

For the Los Angeles Times’ special section on “The Journey of Shohei Ohtani,” we commissioned five artists to create portraits of the baseball megastar.

All of the stories in the section can be found at latimes.com/ohtani. To buy the special print section, go to the L.A. Times store.

Kenichi Minami (NOY DESIGN)

Find more of Minami’s work @noydesign_minami.

Photos of Shohei Ohtani arranged around Japanese characters that translate to "The Journey of Shohei Ohtani"
Advertisement

Dave Murray

Find more of Murray’s work @dave__murray.

Illustration in cubist style of Shohei Ohtani wearing a Dodgers uniform holding a bat across his shoulders

César R. Canseco

Find more of Canseco’s work @canseco.ltd.

Illustration of three Shohei Ohtanis; one in side profile, one of him hitting a ball and one of him pitching.

Bam Bam Yeh

Find more of Yeh’s work @bambambam.99.

Illustration of Shohei Ohtani in a Japan uniform in front of a backdrop of mountains and cherry blossoms

Alycea Tinoyan

Find more of Tinoyan’s work @alyceaill.

Manga-style illustration of Shohei Ohtani batting and cheering. At top text says "Super Hero"; at bottom "Baseball's Finest"

Amy Matsushita-Beal

Find more of Matsushita-Beal’s work @colorshelf.

illustration of a smiling Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers helmet holding a brown and white dog
Advertisement

More to Read

SportsDodgers

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement