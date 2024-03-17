For the Los Angeles Times’ special section on “The Journey of Shohei Ohtani,” we commissioned five artists to create portraits of the baseball megastar.
All of the stories in the section can be found at latimes.com/ohtani. To buy the special print section, go to the L.A. Times store.
Kenichi Minami (NOY DESIGN)
Find more of Minami’s work @noydesign_minami.
Dave Murray
Find more of Murray’s work @dave__murray.
César R. Canseco
Find more of Canseco’s work @canseco.ltd.
Bam Bam Yeh
Find more of Yeh’s work @bambambam.99.
Alycea Tinoyan
Find more of Tinoyan’s work @alyceaill.
Amy Matsushita-Beal
Find more of Matsushita-Beal’s work @colorshelf.
