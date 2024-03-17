For the Los Angeles Times’ special section on “The Journey of Shohei Ohtani,” we commissioned five artists to create portraits of the baseball megastar.

Kenichi Minami (NOY DESIGN)

Find more of Minami’s work @noydesign_minami.

Dave Murray

Find more of Murray’s work @dave__murray.

César R. Canseco

Find more of Canseco’s work @canseco.ltd.

Bam Bam Yeh

Find more of Yeh’s work @bambambam.99.

Alycea Tinoyan

Find more of Tinoyan’s work @alyceaill.

Amy Matsushita-Beal

Find more of Matsushita-Beal’s work @colorshelf.