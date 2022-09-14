7 fashion items to help you switch up your wardrobe just enough for fall in L.A.

(elana marie / For The Times; photos: Kwame Adusei, Delos, Ade Samuel for INC, BusyBdy, Scott Montgomery/DITA Eyewear, Varley, The Mantra Co./For The Times)

Fall fashion is a calling to switch up color, texture and silhouette in your wardrobe. Here’s where to start:

Kwame Adusei, Kadie Denim Top $250 + Kadie Denim Pants, $400

This cropped denim look is designed by Ghanaian designer Nana Kwame Adusei. The oversized collar and long back pockets make it more than your average two-piece set.

Delos, Dion Silk Shirt, $475

This 100% silk, shibori tye-died piece is relaxed and lightweight. A shirt that flows with you, it can be styled a variety of ways.

Ade Samuel for INC Women’s Crocheted Mini Dress, created for Macy’s, $99.50

This airy, leg-flaunting dress is part of stylist Ade Samuel’s second collection for INC. She designs pieces you can slip on to effortlessly feel like yourself.

BusyBdy, Lettuce Pants, $180

The lettuce pants are the hallmark of the budding fashion brand led by Chandler King; they’re comfy and move how you do. Handmade in downtown Los Angeles.

DITA Eyewear, FLIGHT.006, $625

A modern take on the aviator in 10 colors. These shades are handmade and finished in Japan, part of DITA’s “Flight-Series.” Visit its recently opened Beverly Hills flagship store on Rodeo Drive.

Varley, Leo Short, $78

Always on the hunt for a good workout/lounge/errands short? These midrise shorts have a soft waistband and adjustable outer layer to create your ultimate look. And, of course, there are side pockets.

Dooz, Sagittarius Céleste Bag in Fuschia, $495

The Céleste Bag is transformative, literally. It can go from shoulder bag to handbag through an adjustment in the strap length. Each color is inspired by the universe.

Cherry, Patchwork Midweight Poncho Hoodie, $185

The L.A. brand started by longtime friends Joseph Perez and David Levy is always finding clever ways to make classic silhouettes feel refreshing. This chile red hoodie is no exception.

