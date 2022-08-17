These 7 fashion and beauty items are material conveyances for the spirit

(neonhoney/Los Angeles Times; LU’U DAN Homage Year Saint Jane Beauty Thrive Causemetics Kara Jubin/KkCo Greg Lauren The Mantra Co.)

This story is part of Image issue 12, “Commitment (The Woo Woo Issue),” where we explore why Los Angeles is the land of true believers. Read the whole issue here.)

Fashion and beauty are material conveyances for the spirit. Whatever our current state of being, we can represent it through material. These pieces were selected for how they tap into something essential. Let them ground you in the energy from which they were made — creativity, resilience. Stay rooted on your spiritual journey.

(LU’U DAN)

Designer Hung La draws inspiration from his spiritual journey and a desire to explore — and reframe — Asian masculinity. These bell bottoms are relaxed and feature hand-drawn snakes inspired by Chinese mythology.

(Homage Year)

Jamaican American designer Antoine Manning creates bags that activate the soul. The Ova Bag is almost elemental — sturdy and designed to help us feel connected to our environment and place in it.

(Saint Jane)

Bask in the sun (safely). Saint Jane’s latest product is a multipurpose mineral sunscreen, slightly tinted to ensure no cast. Use it as a primer, or go bare! It’s infused with antioxidant-rich hibiscus and jasmine flowers, plus green tea to calm the skin. Available at Sephora.

(Thrive Causemetics)

Thrive Causemetics is a brand founded on the principles of giving back and making you feel supported through beauty. Here, Beauty 2 the Streetz Founder Shirley Raines is wearing the new 24-Hour Moisture Lock Complex lip tint. It’s cushion-y, lightweight and easy to apply on the go.

(Kara Jubin/KkCo)

Designer Kara Jubin explores the feminine and masculine through KkCo. Some people in your life will surprise you with both their practicality and vibrancy. This set is for them (or you).

(Greg Lauren)

This weighty piece by Greg Lauren is more than just inspired by the depth of the sea; it will keep you feeling anchored and relaxed. Unisex, and made in L.A.

(The Mantra Co.)

As much as the Soulwork Planner is a guide to processing your feelings daily, it doesn’t tell you what to do. The dates are left for you to fill in; pick up where you left off. If you want to move through your day intentionally, here is one tool of support.

