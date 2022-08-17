Image

These 7 fashion and beauty items are material conveyances for the spirit

By Darian Symoné Harvin
collage of 7 Coveted items on a cosmic background for Image issue 12
(neonhoney/Los Angeles Times; LU’U DAN Homage Year Saint Jane Beauty Thrive Causemetics Kara Jubin/KkCo Greg Lauren The Mantra Co.)

This story is part of Image issue 12, “Commitment (The Woo Woo Issue),” where we explore why Los Angeles is the land of true believers. Read the whole issue here.)

Fashion and beauty are material conveyances for the spirit. Whatever our current state of being, we can represent it through material. These pieces were selected for how they tap into something essential. Let them ground you in the energy from which they were made — creativity, resilience. Stay rooted on your spiritual journey.

LU’U DAN, Denim Phat Pants, $480

Coveted for August 2022 - Lu'u Dan
(LU’U DAN)
Designer Hung La draws inspiration from his spiritual journey and a desire to explore — and reframe — Asian masculinity. These bell bottoms are relaxed and feature hand-drawn snakes inspired by Chinese mythology.

Homage Year, Ova Bag, $275

Coveted for August 2022 -
(Homage Year)

Jamaican American designer Antoine Manning creates bags that activate the soul. The Ova Bag is almost elemental — sturdy and designed to help us feel connected to our environment and place in it.

Saint Jane Beauty, Luxury Sun Ritual Pore Smoothing SPF 30 Sunscreen, $38

Coveted for August 2022 - Saint Jane
(Saint Jane)

Bask in the sun (safely). Saint Jane’s latest product is a multipurpose mineral sunscreen, slightly tinted to ensure no cast. Use it as a primer, or go bare! It’s infused with antioxidant-rich hibiscus and jasmine flowers, plus green tea to calm the skin. Available at Sephora.

Thrive Causemetics, Sheer Strength Hydrating Lip Tint, $26

Coveted for August 2022 - Thrive Causemetics
(Thrive Causemetics)

Thrive Causemetics is a brand founded on the principles of giving back and making you feel supported through beauty. Here, Beauty 2 the Streetz Founder Shirley Raines is wearing the new 24-Hour Moisture Lock Complex lip tint. It’s cushion-y, lightweight and easy to apply on the go.

KkCo, Forage Short in Pink Twill, $185 + Slit Jacket in Pink, $350

Coveted for August 2022 - KkCo
(Kara Jubin/KkCo)

Designer Kara Jubin explores the feminine and masculine through KkCo. Some people in your life will surprise you with both their practicality and vibrancy. This set is for them (or you).

Greg Lauren, Blue Fisherman Scrapwork Boxy, $2,075

Coveted for August 2022 - Greg Lauren
(Greg Lauren)

This weighty piece by Greg Lauren is more than just inspired by the depth of the sea; it will keep you feeling anchored and relaxed. Unisex, and made in L.A.

The Mantra Co., Soulwork Planner Vol. 01, $68

Coveted for August 2022 - The Mantra Co. - Soulwork
(The Mantra Co.)

As much as the Soulwork Planner is a guide to processing your feelings daily, it doesn’t tell you what to do. The dates are left for you to fill in; pick up where you left off. If you want to move through your day intentionally, here is one tool of support.

Darian Symoné Harvin

Darian Symoné Harvin is the beauty editor at large for Image. She regularly covers beauty at the intersection of politics and pop culture and has written numerous stories for Image, including a profile of Lauren London and her spiritual practices following the death of her husband, Nipsey Hussle; a feature on Black Market Flea’s central role in L.A.’s Black-owned fashion industry; and a look at L.A. streetwear brand Bephies Beauty Supply and its founder, Beth Birkett. A former news curation and social media editor for BuzzFeed News, Teen Vogue and Yahoo News, she now uses her journalism and curatorial skills to craft distinct narratives on how beauty affects our lives. She has interviewed some of the most relevant artists today, from TikTok stars to Oscar winners, for the New York Times, the Cut and Allure.

