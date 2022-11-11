Image

7 items to nourish the soul headed into the extended culinary holiday in L.A.

By Darian Symoné Harvin
A photo collage showing a cookbook, hands pouring sauce, jars of moisturizer and other things
(elana marie / For The Times; photos from Epi.logic; Cabi; Hanahana Beauty; Ghetto Gastro; Darius; Nyasha Williams; Nopalera)

Ghetto Gastro, ‘Black Power Kitchen,’ $40

The black-and-white cover of the book "Ghetto Gastro, Black Power Kitchen"
(Ghetto Gastro)

The newly released cookbook by the Bronx culinary collective is an extension of their lens on food, freedom and power. With 75 recipes, vibrant photography and essays on topics that reference their outlook on justice, this is Ghetto Gastro’s manifesto and love letter to their global community.

Epi.logic, Master Plan Serum, $230

A bottle of Epi.logic's Masterplan Serum
(Epi.Logic)

Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton is a board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon who is harnessing regenerative aesthetics through her hero product, Master Plan. It’s a serum that uses a combination of stem-cell-derived growth factors, peptides and hyaluronic acid to create an environment where the skin can repair and protect itself.

Darius, Double Emerald & Diamond Signature Hoops, $8,900

Chunky gold hoop earrings with inset green and white gemstones
(Darius)

The fine-jewelry designer wanted to honor “historical examples of double stone jewelry” across time and culture with these two stones cut from the same source. Darius’ designs often play across ancient and modern motifs as a way to communicate our deepest desires to the universe.

Cabi, Original Trio, $45

Bottles of Cabi sauces surrounded by vegetables and eggs.
(Cabi)

Three versatile condiments intended to bring the “beauty and ease of Japanese home cooking” to everyday meals. No cooking required, unless you want to! Check Cabi’s website for veggie, meat, noodle, dessert and dressing recipes, which you can search by degree of difficulty.

Hanahana Beauty, Shea Body Butter Mini Set, $30

Three jars of Hanahana Beauty Shea Body Butter with a sprig of lavender
(Hanahana)

You can now bring the nourishing benefits of Hanahana’s cult-favorite blend of shea butter, cocoa butter, mango butter and natural oils with you on the road with these petite, travel-size jars. Keep one for yourself and give another to a friend to try. Hanahana’s shea butter is from the Katariga Women’s Shea Cooperative in Ghana.

Black Tarot: An Ancestral Awakening Deck and Guidebook,’ $28

BLACK TAROT: An Ancestral Awakening Deck and Guidebook by Nyasha Williams
(Black Tarot)

Nyasha Williams’ take on the classic Tarot aims to help you further connect with your ancestors through traits, affirmations and action steps. Black representations of classic Tarot figures are illustrated by Kimishla Naidoo; Ancestral Illuminations is the accompanying journal to document your journey through the tarot.

Nopalera, Citrus Bath Set, $71

Cactus-shaped soap and a jar of Nopalera cactus flower exfoliant
(Nopalera)

Inspired by the nopal cactus of Mexico, this bath set is one you want to keep on deck. The exfoliant, body bar soap and moisturizing botanical bar will leave your skin feeling soft and relaxed. Nopalera’s bath set also comes in Flor de Mayo, made with hibiscus, jasmine and grapefruit.

Darian Symoné Harvin

Darian Symoné Harvin is the beauty editor at large for Image. She regularly covers beauty at the intersection of politics and pop culture and has written numerous stories for Image, including a profile of Lauren London and her spiritual practices following the death of her husband, Nipsey Hussle; a feature on Black Market Flea’s central role in L.A.’s Black-owned fashion industry; and a look at L.A. streetwear brand Bephies Beauty Supply and its founder, Beth Birkett. A former news curation and social media editor for BuzzFeed News, Teen Vogue and Yahoo News, she now uses her journalism and curatorial skills to craft distinct narratives on how beauty affects our lives. She has interviewed some of the most relevant artists today, from TikTok stars to Oscar winners, for the New York Times, the Cut and Allure.

