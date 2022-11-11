7 items to nourish the soul headed into the extended culinary holiday in L.A.

(elana marie / For The Times; photos from Epi.logic; Cabi; Hanahana Beauty; Ghetto Gastro; Darius; Nyasha Williams; Nopalera)

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission.

(Ghetto Gastro)

The newly released cookbook by the Bronx culinary collective is an extension of their lens on food, freedom and power. With 75 recipes, vibrant photography and essays on topics that reference their outlook on justice, this is Ghetto Gastro’s manifesto and love letter to their global community.

Advertisement

(Epi.Logic)

Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton is a board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon who is harnessing regenerative aesthetics through her hero product, Master Plan. It’s a serum that uses a combination of stem-cell-derived growth factors, peptides and hyaluronic acid to create an environment where the skin can repair and protect itself.

(Darius)

The fine-jewelry designer wanted to honor “historical examples of double stone jewelry” across time and culture with these two stones cut from the same source. Darius’ designs often play across ancient and modern motifs as a way to communicate our deepest desires to the universe.

(Cabi)

Three versatile condiments intended to bring the “beauty and ease of Japanese home cooking” to everyday meals. No cooking required, unless you want to! Check Cabi’s website for veggie, meat, noodle, dessert and dressing recipes, which you can search by degree of difficulty.

Advertisement

(Hanahana)

You can now bring the nourishing benefits of Hanahana’s cult-favorite blend of shea butter, cocoa butter, mango butter and natural oils with you on the road with these petite, travel-size jars. Keep one for yourself and give another to a friend to try. Hanahana’s shea butter is from the Katariga Women’s Shea Cooperative in Ghana.

(Black Tarot)

Nyasha Williams’ take on the classic Tarot aims to help you further connect with your ancestors through traits, affirmations and action steps. Black representations of classic Tarot figures are illustrated by Kimishla Naidoo; Ancestral Illuminations is the accompanying journal to document your journey through the tarot.

(Nopalera)