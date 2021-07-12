Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe the face of baseball should have an interpreter

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani isn’t the best star for Major League Baseball because he doesn’t speak fluent English.

In Monday morning’s episode of “First Take,” Smith said, “I don’t think it helps that the No.1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying. In this country.”

Smith mentioned other star athletes who also had to overcome the language barrier but made the adjustment during their time as professionals in America.

“In other sports, Max, like basketball, you notice, you know, Dirk Nowitzki was German, and Manu Ginóbili and others were from other places, and guess what, Max? They spoke fluent English. You understood what they were saying when somebody was interviewing them,” Smith said.

Advertisement

Contrary to Smith’s statement, Ohtani gave a speech in English when he received the 2019 rookie of the year award.

"What an honor it is to share this stage with so many great players."



Shohei Ohtani received his Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award from GM Billy Eppler at the @officialBBWAA Awards Dinner. #OhtaniROY pic.twitter.com/6ce206lCtm — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) January 27, 2019

The social media realm went into an uproar of disgust after hearing Smith’s take.

Much of the criticism focused on the fact that in 2021, when people are starting to be accepted for their identities, Smith’s commentary might have set the sports world backward.

Ohtani will be a primary figure during the All-Star festivities in Denver. Not only is he in the home run derby Monday night, he has been selected to start on the mound for the American League.