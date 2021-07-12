Advertisement
Share
Sports

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe the face of baseball should have an interpreter

By Ethan Sands
Share

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani isn’t the best star for Major League Baseball because he doesn’t speak fluent English.

In Monday morning’s episode of “First Take,” Smith said, “I don’t think it helps that the No.1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying. In this country.”

Smith mentioned other star athletes who also had to overcome the language barrier but made the adjustment during their time as professionals in America.

“In other sports, Max, like basketball, you notice, you know, Dirk Nowitzki was German, and Manu Ginóbili and others were from other places, and guess what, Max? They spoke fluent English. You understood what they were saying when somebody was interviewing them,” Smith said.

Advertisement

Contrary to Smith’s statement, Ohtani gave a speech in English when he received the 2019 rookie of the year award.

The social media realm went into an uproar of disgust after hearing Smith’s take.

Much of the criticism focused on the fact that in 2021, when people are starting to be accepted for their identities, Smith’s commentary might have set the sports world backward.

Ohtani will be a primary figure during the All-Star festivities in Denver. Not only is he in the home run derby Monday night, he has been selected to start on the mound for the American League.

Sports

Complete coverage: Shohei Ohtani and the 2021 All-Star game

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Sports

Complete coverage: Shohei Ohtani and the 2021 All-Star game

Shohei Ohtani’s two-way exploits will be among the highlights during the All-Star game and home run derby. Check out The Times’ complete coverage.

Sports
Ethan Sands

Ethan Sands is an intern in the Sports department at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Ellicott City, Md., he attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and graduated in the spring of 2021 with honors. Sands worked for the local radio and television station WOUB as a producer and on-air talent and as the multimedia director of the local newspaper, the Post, while at school. He interned with a podcast studio, Podcast Village, which allowed him to work with ESPN Radio, the Undefeated, the Santana Moss Show and more. In 2020, he was one of 16 students selected from across the country into the Sports Journalism Institute.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement