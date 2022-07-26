Julia Carmel writes about West Coast experiences for the Los Angeles Times. They previously worked at the New York Times covering nightlife, culture and queer communities and wrote stories that include an investigation into Subway’s “tuna” sandwiches, a feature on local burlesque performers and a weeks-long interactive project on the return of New York City nightlife. They also worked on the Pulitzer Prize-winning team that covered the global spread of coronavirus in 2021. As a native New Yorker, their greatest aspiration in life is to hug a cow.