A new Kanye West song harks back to his antisemitic tirades

A new Kanye West song has surfaced, which finds the troubled rapper calling back to his antisemitic tirade a year prior.

Friday night, radio station WPWX Power 92 Chicago premiered the new song, “Vultures,” which features West, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla Sign and Bump J. Midway through the song over brooding production, West raps, “How I’m antisemitic?”

The song was not on streaming services or online stores as of Saturday afternoon, and there was no word on an official release date.

West and Ty Dolla Sign have recently been teasing the arrival of a new joint album, which the two have been shopping to distributors as recently as last month, per Billboard. On Oct. 23, Ty Dolla Sign announced he and West would host a “multi-stadium listening event” for the new music on Nov. 3, although the date came and went without any activity.

“Vultures” marks West’s first musical release in over a year; he most recently featured alongside Durk on Cardi B’s song “Hot S—.”

Toward the end of 2022, West launched an antagonistic media blitz, during which he claimed he saw “good things about Hitler” and also accused George Floyd’s family of being “greedy” after Floyd was murdered by then-police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.

West’s business partners, including Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap and Def Jam, severed ties following his antisemitic rants. After promising on Twitter to go “death con 3” on Jewish people and later tweeting a swastika, he was suspended from the platform, now called X, for several months, although Elon Musk reinstated his account in July.

“Kanye is as big an influencer as there is in culture,” Omar Wasow, a political science assistant professor at UC Berkeley who studies race and politics, told The Times last year. “To now be embedded with this rogues’ gallery of white supremacist and Christian nationalists and insurrectionists legitimizes these hateful movements.”