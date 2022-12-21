The Times podcast: The crypto crash was inescapable

Cryptocurrency started the year strong. But as 2022 ends, what was supposed to be a revolutionary way to buy, save and invest has collapsed. The price of nearly every cryptocurrency has plunged. Multiple businesses built specifically around them have cratered.

Now, members of Congress are calling for more stringent regulations. But would regulations change cryptocurrency so much that it would essentially stop being crypto? Today, the over-talked-about, often under-understood world of crypto. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter Michael Hiltzik

More reading:

Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real

Column: Shame, suicide attempts, ‘financial death’ — the devastating toll of a crypto firm’s failure

Column: Thinking of putting crypto in your 401(k)? Think twice