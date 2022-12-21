Advertisement
The Times podcast: The crypto crash was inescapable

animated illustration of a crypto coin falling with clouds behind it.
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Cryptocurrency started the year strong. But as 2022 ends, what was supposed to be a revolutionary way to buy, save and invest has collapsed. The price of nearly every cryptocurrency has plunged. Multiple businesses built specifically around them have cratered.

Now, members of Congress are calling for more stringent regulations. But would regulations change cryptocurrency so much that it would essentially stop being crypto? Today, the over-talked-about, often under-understood world of crypto. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times reporter Michael Hiltzik

More reading:

Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real

Column: Shame, suicide attempts, ‘financial death’ — the devastating toll of a crypto firm’s failure

Column: Thinking of putting crypto in your 401(k)? Think twice

About The Times

“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.
