The Times podcast: Who suffers if the U.S. bans TikTok

Rep. Earl Carter, R-Ga., questions TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, on the platform’s consumer privacy and data security practices and impact on kids

Democrat and Republican lawmakers are pushing for a U.S. ban on TikTok, arguing the Chinese-owned social media app is a national security risk. But many of its users argue that will severely harm their businesses.

Advertisement

Today, we hear from some of them. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times technology reporter Brian Contreras and L.A. Times business reporter Jaimie Ding

More reading:

For some, TikTok is a path to riches and the American dream. With a ban, it could all disappear

TikTok might get banned after ‘disaster’ testimony. Why do some TikTokers not care?

The Biden administration’s threat to ban TikTok: Here’s what you should know