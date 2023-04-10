The Times podcast: Who suffers if the U.S. bans TikTok
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Democrat and Republican lawmakers are pushing for a U.S. ban on TikTok, arguing the Chinese-owned social media app is a national security risk. But many of its users argue that will severely harm their businesses.
Today, we hear from some of them. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times technology reporter Brian Contreras and L.A. Times business reporter Jaimie Ding
More reading:
For some, TikTok is a path to riches and the American dream. With a ban, it could all disappear
TikTok might get banned after ‘disaster’ testimony. Why do some TikTokers not care?
The Biden administration’s threat to ban TikTok: Here’s what you should know
About The Times
“The Times” is produced by Denise Guerra, Kasia Broussalian, David Toledo and Ashlea Brown. Our editorial assistants are Roberto Reyes and Nicolas Perez. Our engineers are Mario Diaz, Mark Nieto and Mike Heflin. Our fellow is Helen Li. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmin Aguilera, Heba Elorbany and Shani Hilton. And our theme music is by Andrew Eapen.