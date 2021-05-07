Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How one mom learned to stop worrying and love video games during the pandemic

A woman holds a game console controller as she sits next to a boy on a couch.
L.A. Times science reporter Deborah Netburn plays “Undertale” with her son at home. Netburn learned how to play video games to connect more deeply with her son during the pandemic.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Video games have always been a point of division between L.A. Times science reporter Deborah Netburn and her 12-year-old son. Then the pandemic hit, and the gap between them seemed to widen. In today’s episode, Deborah takes over the mic to share her journey from ignorance to understanding. And she does it all by playing video games.

Host: Deborah Netburn, L.A. Times science reporter

Video games came between me and my son in the pandemic. Could they bring us back together?

Podcasts

