How one mom learned to stop worrying and love video games during the pandemic

Video games have always been a point of division between L.A. Times science reporter Deborah Netburn and her 12-year-old son. Then the pandemic hit, and the gap between them seemed to widen. In today’s episode, Deborah takes over the mic to share her journey from ignorance to understanding. And she does it all by playing video games.

Host: Deborah Netburn, L.A. Times science reporter

