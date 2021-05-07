How one mom learned to stop worrying and love video games during the pandemic
Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google
Video games have always been a point of division between L.A. Times science reporter Deborah Netburn and her 12-year-old son. Then the pandemic hit, and the gap between them seemed to widen. In today’s episode, Deborah takes over the mic to share her journey from ignorance to understanding. And she does it all by playing video games.
Host: Deborah Netburn, L.A. Times science reporter
More reading:
Video games came between me and my son in the pandemic. Could they bring us back together?
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.