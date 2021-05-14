Podcast: Baseball, the Iranian hostage crisis and Barry Rosen

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Four decades ago, Barry Rosen was one of 52 Americans held hostage for 444 brutal days in Iran. After their release in 1981, Rosen and the other hostages received a rare gift from Major League Baseball: a “golden ticket.” Signed by then-Commissioner Bowie Kuhn under the words “In Gratitude And Appreciation,” the lifetime pass entitled each hostage and a guest admittance to any regular-season game.

But when Rosen tried to attend a game this year, the New York Mets said they were no longer honoring his pass. What happened next showed just how much baseball continues to mean to Rosen.

Advertisement

Host: L.A. Times national correspondent Del Quentin Wilber

More reading:

How baseball saved an Iran hostage, not once, but twice