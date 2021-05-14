Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Baseball, the Iranian hostage crisis and Barry Rosen

Barry Rosen and other American hostages wave to the media at Algiers airport on Jan. 21, 1981.
Barry Rosen, left, and other American hostages wave to members of the media upon arrival from Tehran at Algiers airport on Jan. 21, 1981.
(David Caulkin / Associated Press)
Share

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Four decades ago, Barry Rosen was one of 52 Americans held hostage for 444 brutal days in Iran. After their release in 1981, Rosen and the other hostages received a rare gift from Major League Baseball: a “golden ticket.” Signed by then-Commissioner Bowie Kuhn under the words “In Gratitude And Appreciation,” the lifetime pass entitled each hostage and a guest admittance to any regular-season game.

But when Rosen tried to attend a game this year, the New York Mets said they were no longer honoring his pass. What happened next showed just how much baseball continues to mean to Rosen.

Advertisement

Host: L.A. Times national correspondent Del Quentin Wilber

More reading:
How baseball saved an Iran hostage, not once, but twice

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement