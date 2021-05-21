Podcast: Meet the Germhunters

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Peter Daszak is president of the EcoHealth Alliance, where he leads a team of researchers working to identify emerging diseases around the world, the so-called zoonotic viruses that leap from animals to humans. This year, he went to China with the World Health Organization to track the origins of COVID-19. Daszak says cooperation with China — which theorizes that the coronavirus originated in the wet markets of Wuhan — is important to understanding and preventing future outbreaks.

But some vocal skeptics — politicians, media pundits and a few scientists — don’t believe the virus jumped from animals to humans. They think Chinese scientists let the virus loose somehow. It’s a theory that just won’t go away.

Host: L.A. Times staff writer James Rainey

