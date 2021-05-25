Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Podcast: How to honor George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his murder

George Floyd mural
Damarra Atkins visits a memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis on April 23.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
Today, on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, we talk to three people who participated in last year’s actions. Joseph Williams is an organizer with Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. Brianna Noble is the owner of Mulatto Meadows, a business in Northern California that seeks to diversify the horse-riding world. And Carrington Pritchett is a student in Bakersfield who is also a freelance photographer. Three radically different backgrounds, one purpose last year and today: honoring the life of George Floyd.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Black Lives Matter Los Angeles volunteer organizer Joseph Williams, Mulatto Meadows owner Brianna Noble and Bakersfield freelance photographer and student Carrington Pritchett.

More reading:

They lost loved ones to police violence. George Floyd’s killing has made the pain new again

ACLU sues Bakersfield police over arrest of black passenger in car stopped for dangling air freshener

George Floyd billboard, rejected elsewhere for ‘violence,’ rises in West Hollywood

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
