Podcast: How to honor George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his murder

Today, on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, we talk to three people who participated in last year’s actions. Joseph Williams is an organizer with Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. Brianna Noble is the owner of Mulatto Meadows, a business in Northern California that seeks to diversify the horse-riding world. And Carrington Pritchett is a student in Bakersfield who is also a freelance photographer. Three radically different backgrounds, one purpose last year and today: honoring the life of George Floyd.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Black Lives Matter Los Angeles volunteer organizer Joseph Williams, Mulatto Meadows owner Brianna Noble and Bakersfield freelance photographer and student Carrington Pritchett.

