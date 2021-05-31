Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Podcast: Actor Sandra Oh on being ‘Asian Enough’

Sandra Oh on the red carpet
Sandra Oh arriving at the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in February 2020.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
On today’s episode, we turn the mic over to the hosts of our “Asian Enough” podcast, L.A. Times entertainment reporters Jen Yamato and Tracy Brown. They share excerpts from a recent episode featuring actor Sandra Oh, in which Oh talks about her career, the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and whether she’d ever reprise her role of Dr. Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Hosts: Gustavo Arellano with L.A. Times entertainment reporters Tracy Brown and Jen Yamato

Guest: Actor Sandra Oh

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
