Podcast: A revolt in Northern California with national importance

A yellow button on a woman's cap reads, Ask me why I support the recall!
Deni Pollock shows her support for an effort to recall members of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors during a board meeting.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
On January 5, 2021, one day before the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, there was a breach of another government building — in Northern California. Dozens of people, angered by COVID-19 lockdowns, let themselves into a Shasta County government building. There, the Board of Supervisors was holding a meeting. Although most of the supervisors were attending remotely, angry residents — including members of a local militia — still let them have it.

It was a preview of things to come: a campaign to take Shasta County’s local revolt national via videos, social media, violent rhetoric — and more. Our guests are Los Angeles Times Northern California reporters Anita Chabria and Hailey Branson-Potts, satirist Nathan Blaze and Cottonwood Militia member Carlos Zapata.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Northern California reporters Anita Chabria and Hailey Branson-Potts, satirist Nathan Blaze and Cottonwood Militia member Carlos Zapata.

More reading:

Threats, videos and a recall: A California militia fuels civic revolt in a red county

A day before Capitol attack, pro-Trump crowd stormed meeting, threatened officials in rural California

In California’s rural, conservative north, there are big dreams for cleaving the state

Listen to more episodes of The Times here

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
