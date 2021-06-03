Podcast: A revolt in Northern California with national importance

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

On January 5, 2021, one day before the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, there was a breach of another government building — in Northern California. Dozens of people, angered by COVID-19 lockdowns, let themselves into a Shasta County government building. There, the Board of Supervisors was holding a meeting. Although most of the supervisors were attending remotely, angry residents — including members of a local militia — still let them have it.

It was a preview of things to come: a campaign to take Shasta County’s local revolt national via videos, social media, violent rhetoric — and more. Our guests are Los Angeles Times Northern California reporters Anita Chabria and Hailey Branson-Potts, satirist Nathan Blaze and Cottonwood Militia member Carlos Zapata.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Northern California reporters Anita Chabria and Hailey Branson-Potts, satirist Nathan Blaze and Cottonwood Militia member Carlos Zapata.

More reading:

Threats, videos and a recall: A California militia fuels civic revolt in a red county

A day before Capitol attack, pro-Trump crowd stormed meeting, threatened officials in rural California

In California’s rural, conservative north, there are big dreams for cleaving the state

