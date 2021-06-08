Podcast: How the Los Angeles Public Library made libraries cool

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

It’s been quite the year for the Los Angeles Public Library — and the COVID-19 pandemic is only part of the story.

Inauguration Day cast a national spotlight on Amanda Gorman, who got her start reading poetry via the L.A. Public Library’s youth program. And teen punk group the Linda Lindas gained worldwide fame after a concert at the Cypress Park branch of one of America’s largest public library systems.

Today, we talk to L.A. librarian Kevin Awakuni about how the city’s system has become an incubator for making libraries hip. We also get L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison to explain how a city long dismissed as an intellectual wasteland learned to treasure its libraries in the wake of a devastating fire.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: Los Angeles Public Library librarian Kevin Awakuni, and L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison

