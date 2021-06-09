Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Podcasts

Podcast: A Black LGBTQ publishing and political pioneer speaks

BLK magazine
Covers from BLK, the first-ever national Black LGBTQ magazine in the United States
(Denise Guerra / Los Angeles Times)
When it comes to serving California’s Black, LGBTQ (and Black LGBTQ) communities, Charles Stewart’s resume is impeccable. The native of South L.A. worked for former congresswoman Diane Watson and former state Sen. Holly Mitchell, who’s now an L.A. County supervisor. He has previously served as secretary of the L.A. City LGBT Police Task Force, and he was editor at large for BLK, a national magazine for the black LGBTQ community, the first of its kind.

Stewart is now retired, but we recently caught up with him to talk about his life, the state of Pride month today and much more.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: Charles Stewart, former editor at large of BLK magazine

More reading:

Queering the Black Press: Remembering BLK Magazine

An issue of BLK Magazine at the National Museum of African American History & Culture

BLK Publications papers at the ONE Archives at the USC Libraries

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts California

