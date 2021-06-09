Podcast: A Black LGBTQ publishing and political pioneer speaks
When it comes to serving California’s Black, LGBTQ (and Black LGBTQ) communities, Charles Stewart’s resume is impeccable. The native of South L.A. worked for former congresswoman Diane Watson and former state Sen. Holly Mitchell, who’s now an L.A. County supervisor. He has previously served as secretary of the L.A. City LGBT Police Task Force, and he was editor at large for BLK, a national magazine for the black LGBTQ community, the first of its kind.
Stewart is now retired, but we recently caught up with him to talk about his life, the state of Pride month today and much more.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guest: Charles Stewart, former editor at large of BLK magazine
