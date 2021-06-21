Podcast: Will COVID-19 stop the Tokyo Olympics again?

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for a year, a debate has been raging in Japan and beyond over whether the competition should happen. The vast majority of Japanese citizens don’t want the event to go on, even as the government and Olympic officials push ahead. But for athletes who have trained for years, if not a lifetime, to represent their country in the Olympics, canceling the Games would be devastating — and a global reminder that we’re not over the coronavirus yet.

Today, we speak to L.A. Times Seoul correspondent Victoria Kim about Japan and the Olympics. We also speak to Brandon Loschiavo, an Orange County diver who just qualified for the Olympics and is excited to compete for a gold medal this summer.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Seoul correspondent Victoria Kim and U.S. Olympic diver Brandon Loschiavo

Tokyo Olympics loom, with only 2% of Japanese fully vaccinated and fears over thousands of visitors

Will the Tokyo Olympics happen? NBC is banking on it

