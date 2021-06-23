Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Podcast: The ways to heal from COVID-19 PTSD

A vaccination site at Cal Poly in Pomona.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Despite mass vaccinations and lower rates of infections in the U.S., the post-COVID recovery is far from over. For some, this may include post-traumatic stress disorder or new or continuing symptons — with little relief available. Today, we’ll talk about the lingering physical and emotional effects of COVID-19 and how those afflicted can heal.

Our guests are Dr. Jonathan Sherin, director of mental health for Los Angeles County, and Fiona Lowenstein, a COVID-19 survivor who started a support group for those who continue to endure its aftermath.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. County Director of Mental Health Dr. Jonathan Sherin and Body Politic founder Fiona Lowenstein

More reading:

‘I was just bawling in my PPE’: Surge fades, but anguish remains for healthcare workers

Signs of depression have tripled in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic got underway

Op-Ed: The kids who aren’t all right — the pandemic’s lasting toll on youth mental health

Listen to more episodes of The Times here

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
