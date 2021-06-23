Podcast: The ways to heal from COVID-19 PTSD

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Despite mass vaccinations and lower rates of infections in the U.S., the post-COVID recovery is far from over. For some, this may include post-traumatic stress disorder or new or continuing symptons — with little relief available. Today, we’ll talk about the lingering physical and emotional effects of COVID-19 and how those afflicted can heal.

Our guests are Dr. Jonathan Sherin, director of mental health for Los Angeles County, and Fiona Lowenstein, a COVID-19 survivor who started a support group for those who continue to endure its aftermath.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. County Director of Mental Health Dr. Jonathan Sherin and Body Politic founder Fiona Lowenstein

More reading:

‘I was just bawling in my PPE’: Surge fades, but anguish remains for healthcare workers

Signs of depression have tripled in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic got underway

Op-Ed: The kids who aren’t all right — the pandemic’s lasting toll on youth mental health

