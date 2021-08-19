Advertisement
Podcasts

Podcast: The fire of the decade — every year

Firefighters and trees are silhouetted against flames
Firefighters light a backfire to stop the Dixie fire from spreading near Prattville in California’s Plumas County.
(Associated Press)
The Dixie fire is now the largest single wildfire in California history. At more than 600,000 acres, it’s been burning in Northern California for over a month and has destroyed more than 500 homes in areas that never imagined wildfires to be a year-round risk.

That inferno continues at the same time that the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released its bleakest report yet, saying: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.”

Today, we welcome our Masters of Disasters to make sense of these dark and hot times.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times earthquake reporter Ron Lin, coastal reporter Rosanna Xia and wildfire reporter Alex Wigglesworth

More reading:

Dixie fire generates fire whirl, pyrocumulonimbus cloud at 40,000 feet

PG&E power line suspected in Dixie fire was set to be buried underground in safety move

California builds a ‘Noah’s Ark’ to protect wildlife from extinction by fire and heat

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña and Melissa Kaplan. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our intern is Ashlea Brown. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Climate & EnvironmentCaliforniaFires

