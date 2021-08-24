Podcast: A sea change in baseball?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer hasn’t played a Major League Baseball game since late June, when a woman received a temporary restraining order against him after alleging that consensual sexual encounters turned into sexual and physical assaults on two occasions. Bauer has not been charged with any crimes and denies the allegations, and a judge denied last week a request to make the restraining order permanent.

But the controversy has cast a harsh light on sexism in baseball, which has been present in the sport since its start and continues to plague the national pastime. And this time, the reaction seems different.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times deputy sports editor Iliana Limón Romero

More reading:

