Podcast: Another Colombia is possible — they hope

The pandemic has devastated national economies and the futures of young people. Few countries have been hurt more than Colombia. Since April, nationwide strikes — led by students, Afro-Colombians, and Indigenous people — have repeatedly shut down parts of the South American country. What’s happening here is a case study of whether the old adage of the Latin American left remains true in the age of COVID-19: Otro mundo es posible. Another world is possible.

Today, L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick J. McDonnell, who was in Colombia this summer, describes the social and political fallout and how the U.S. is involved. And we’ll hear from Colombians themselves about why they’re angry.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick J. McDonnell

