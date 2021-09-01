Advertisement
Podcasts

Podcast: Another Colombia is possible — they hope

Two people wrapped in a large Colombian flag
A young couple wrapped in the Colombian flag attend an antigovernment protest at Bolivar square in Bogota on May 24.
(Fernando Vergara / Associated Press)
The pandemic has devastated national economies and the futures of young people. Few countries have been hurt more than Colombia. Since April, nationwide strikes — led by students, Afro-Colombians, and Indigenous people — have repeatedly shut down parts of the South American country. What’s happening here is a case study of whether the old adage of the Latin American left remains true in the age of COVID-19: Otro mundo es posible. Another world is possible.

Today, L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick J. McDonnell, who was in Colombia this summer, describes the social and political fallout and how the U.S. is involved. And we’ll hear from Colombians themselves about why they’re angry.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick J. McDonnell

More reading:

The pandemic plunged millions of Latin Americans into poverty. Young people are inheriting the consequences

Slain Colombian activist becomes icon of resistance as protests and deaths mount

Colombia reaches 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as cases surge

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña and Melissa Kaplan. Ashlea Brown produced the athlete profile. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
