Podcasts

Podcast: Abortion rights spread in Latin America

A banner says, in Spanish, "Legal, safe, and free abortion"
A demonstrator in Mexico City in September 2020 holds a banner that calls for “legal, safe, and free abortion.”
(Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)
This month, Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion in the country. Argentina legalized abortion last December, becoming one of just three countries in Latin America to fully allow it.

Today, we talk about the slow liberalization of abortion rights in Latin America at a time that state governments in the United States have chipped away at access. It’s a dramatic flip of circumstances. So what can we learn?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Mexico City bureau chief Patrick McConnell and L.A. Times Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum

More reading:

Across Latin America, abortion restrictions are being loosened

Mexico Supreme Court rules abortion is not a crime

Argentina legalizes abortion, a move likely to reverberate across Latin America

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
