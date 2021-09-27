Podcast: Author Min Jin Lee on casual racism and finding truth

Today, a crossover episode with our L.A. Times cousin podcast “Asian Enough.” Hosts Tracy Brown and Jen Yamato interview novelist Min Jin Lee about leaving her legal career to write books, expressing Asian pride at a time of hate crimes, dealing with people whose stances you dislike and working to change the world, five minutes at a time.

The author also blows the hosts’ minds with her perspective on dealing with the pain of casual racism. “Min Jin, you’re giving me, like, a lifetime of therapy here.”

Hosts: Tracy Brown and Jen Yamato

Guests: Author Min Jin Lee

