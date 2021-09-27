Advertisement
Podcast: Author Min Jin Lee on casual racism and finding truth

A woman leaning against a wall with her hands in her pants pockets
Min Jin Lee, author of “Free Food For Millionaires” and “Pachinko.”
(Elena Seibert )
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Today, a crossover episode with our L.A. Times cousin podcast “Asian Enough.” Hosts Tracy Brown and Jen Yamato interview novelist Min Jin Lee about leaving her legal career to write books, expressing Asian pride at a time of hate crimes, dealing with people whose stances you dislike and working to change the world, five minutes at a time.

The author also blows the hosts’ minds with her perspective on dealing with the pain of casual racism. “Min Jin, you’re giving me, like, a lifetime of therapy here.”

Hosts: Tracy Brown and Jen Yamato

Guests: Author Min Jin Lee

More reading:

Welcome to ‘Asian Enough,’ Season 2

Violence has Asian Americans questioning how far they have really come in their American journey

High School Insider column: Exploring my Korean identity — A follow-up to Min Jin Lee’s ‘Pachinko’

Op-ed: Coronavirus reminds Asian Americans like me that our belonging is conditional

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Marina Peña, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
