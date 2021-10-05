Podcast: The push to decriminalize jaywalking

Rules against jaywalking are rarely enforced, but in many places, when someone does get a ticket, it’s more likely than not a person of color — and the penalty is steep.

Jaywalking tickets disproportionately affect communities of color in California’s biggest cities. Critics say that’s because of systemic racism, and state lawmakers want to address the disparity. A bill awaiting the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom, known as the Freedom to Walk act, would get rid of penalties for pedestrians who try to cross the street when it’s safe, even against a red light.

Today we talk to state Assemblymember Phil Ting, who introduced the bill. And walking advocate John Yi discusses moving from Point A to Point B with convenience and dignity.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: California Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) and John Yi, executive director of Los Angeles Walks

