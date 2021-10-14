Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Boardrooms so white and male? That’s changing

An illustration of people sitting around a boardroom table
California laws requiring companies to put women and nonwhite or LGBTQ people on their boards of directors are having nationwide influence.
(Rose Wong / For The Times)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Google Podcasts

California requires each publicly traded company based in the Golden State to have at least one woman on its board of directors and, soon, at least one nonwhite or LGBTQ person. That’s because of a pair of laws mandating diversity at those high levels — laws that are having effects nationwide.

Today, we examine the topic with L.A. Times national reporter Evan Halper. We also talk with Dr. Maria Rivas, who has served on several boards and frequently found herself the only woman or person of color there.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national reporter Evan Halper and EMD Serono Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maria Rivas

More reading:

California outlawed the all-white-male boardroom. That move is reshaping corporate America

Column: California’s controversial law requiring women on corporate boards is back in the crosshairs

Newsom signs law mandating more diversity in California corporate boardrooms

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts BusinessCalifornia

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement