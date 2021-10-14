Podcast: Boardrooms so white and male? That’s changing

California requires each publicly traded company based in the Golden State to have at least one woman on its board of directors and, soon, at least one nonwhite or LGBTQ person. That’s because of a pair of laws mandating diversity at those high levels — laws that are having effects nationwide.

Today, we examine the topic with L.A. Times national reporter Evan Halper. We also talk with Dr. Maria Rivas, who has served on several boards and frequently found herself the only woman or person of color there.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national reporter Evan Halper and EMD Serono Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maria Rivas

More reading:

California outlawed the all-white-male boardroom. That move is reshaping corporate America

Column: California’s controversial law requiring women on corporate boards is back in the crosshairs

Newsom signs law mandating more diversity in California corporate boardrooms