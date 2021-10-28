Podcast: The unsolved assassination of Alex Odeh

On Oct. 11, 1985, Palestinian American activist Alex Odeh opened the door to the Orange County offices of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. He served as its West Coast regional director. The moment he turned the doorknob, a bomb went off. Thirty-six years later, his assassination remains officially unsolved, but his family thinks the United States government knows more than it wants to admit.

Decades after Odeh’s killing, one of the first police officers on the scene has begun speaking about it. Today, we hear from him and talk with TimesOC reporter Gabriel San Román, who has followed the investigation into Odeh’s killing for more than a decade. We’ll also hear from one of Odeh’s daughters, and the voice of Odeh himself.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: TimesOC reporter Gabriel San Román, retired Santa Ana police Lt. Hugh Mooney and Helena Odeh

