Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: Mexico’s wine country gets big — maybe too big

A sign for Traslomita restaurant among grapevines
Traslomita Restaurant at Lomita Vinicola Mexicana in Valle de Guadalupe.
(Alejandro Tamayo / San Diego Union Tribune)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Google Podcasts

The Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California is Mexico’s premier wine country, a lush valley that makes Napa seem as gorgeous as a parking lot.

But a lot of development is coming to the Valle — and many locals aren’t happy.

Advertisement

Today, we travel to this beautiful, contested space with two experts. Javier Cabral is the editor of LA Taco and wrote about a recent anti-development protest there. Javier Plascencia, a pioneering chef, has seen Valle grow and wants the world to come in — in a sustainable way.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: LA Taco editor Javier Cabral and chef Javier Plascencia

More reading:

Is Valle de Guadalupe over? The fight to protect Mexican wine country

10 things to know about Chef Javier Plascencia

Baja is making a lot more great wine than you might think

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts BusinessCaliforniaWorld & NationFood

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement