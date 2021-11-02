Podcast: Mexico’s wine country gets big — maybe too big

The Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California is Mexico’s premier wine country, a lush valley that makes Napa seem as gorgeous as a parking lot.

But a lot of development is coming to the Valle — and many locals aren’t happy.

Today, we travel to this beautiful, contested space with two experts. Javier Cabral is the editor of LA Taco and wrote about a recent anti-development protest there. Javier Plascencia, a pioneering chef, has seen Valle grow and wants the world to come in — in a sustainable way.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: LA Taco editor Javier Cabral and chef Javier Plascencia

