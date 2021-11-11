Podcast: Why we forget U.S. violence toward Chinatowns

This fall, a commemoration in downtown Los Angeles marked the 150th anniversary of when a mob lynched 18 Chinese men and boys — one of the biggest such killings in American history.

The recent memorial comes in a year when many similar remembrances have bloomed across the United States. Anti-Asian hate crimes have soared during the pandemic, but that has also spurred an interest in learning the long, and long-hidden, history of such bigotry.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times columnist Frank Shyong

