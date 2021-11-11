Advertisement
Podcast: Why we forget U.S. violence toward Chinatowns

A plaque titled "Chinese Massacre" inlaid in a sidewalk
A plaque along Los Angeles Street near the Chinese American Museum downtown commemorates the 1871 massacre that killed 18 Chinese people. This was a central site of the massacre.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
This fall, a commemoration in downtown Los Angeles marked the 150th anniversary of when a mob lynched 18 Chinese men and boys — one of the biggest such killings in American history.

The recent memorial comes in a year when many similar remembrances have bloomed across the United States. Anti-Asian hate crimes have soared during the pandemic, but that has also spurred an interest in learning the long, and long-hidden, history of such bigotry.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times columnist Frank Shyong

More reading:

History forgot the 1871 Los Angeles Chinese massacre, but we’ve all been shaped by its violence

L.A.'s memorial for 1871 Chinese Massacre will mark a shift in how we honor history

The racist massacre that killed 10% of L.A.’s Chinese population and brought shame to the city

White residents burned this California Chinatown to the ground. An apology came 145 years later

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
