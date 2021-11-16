Advertisement
Podcast: In-N-Out Burger enters the COVID-19 wars

In-N-Out Burger
In-N-Out Burger is pushing back on government vaccine mandates.
(Adam Lau / Associated Press)
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Last month, In-N-Out Burger made national news when health officials in San Francisco shut down one of its restaurants. The company’s sin: refusing to comply with a law that requires restaurants to ask customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. An In-N-Out spokesperson described the mandate as “intrusive, improper and offensive” — and suddenly, the burger chain became a flashpoint in the country’s culture wars.

Today, we talk about this beloved company with L.A. Times reporter Stacy Perman, author of the best-selling 2009 book “In-N-Out Burger: A Behind-the-Counter Look at the Fast-Food Chain That Breaks All the Rules.”

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Company Town reporter Stacy Perman

More reading:

Column: What In-N-Out’s vaccine standoff reveals about the California dream

Inside In-N-Out Burger’s escalating war with California over COVID-19 vaccine rules

‘We refuse to become the vaccination police’: In-N-Out Burger, and other restaurants defy COVID mandates

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producer Denise Guerra and producers Shannon Lin, Melissa Kaplan and Ashlea Brown. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
