Podcast: Mega-drought + mega-rain = uh-oh!

When it rains, it pours, and when it pours after a long dry spell, water can become dangerous. Fire-scarred lands are vulnerable to mudslides that can devastate homes. Parched soil can’t absorb the rain that comes. Water, water everywhere, and California is still on the brink.

Today, we reconvene our Masters of Disasters to discuss how too much rain after a drought can be bad. And who knew the term “mudslide” could be so controversial?

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times earthquake reporter Ron Lin, wildfire reporter Alex Wigglesworth and coastal reporter Rosanna Xia

